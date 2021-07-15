All VALORANT season start and end dates

Seasons will fly by before you even know it.

Even if players start their VALORANT journey casually, playing only a few normal matches a day, it’s almost inevitable to find yourself queuing up for ranked matches to put your skills to the test against other players.

VALORANT’s ranked mode is the perfect place to see how you stack up against your competition and a great way to improve over time. As you get better at the game, you’ll slowly start climbing the ranked ladder and start facing better players. Since the competition will get tougher, you’ll also need to practice on the side to keep with your skill bracket.

There’s no need to stress over your rank, however. There will always be a chance to start fresh with each season. Unlike League of Legends, VALORANT labels its seasons as Acts. Acts make up Episodes, and each Episode contains three Acts. With each Act, Riot Games adds more content to the game ranging from new maps to agents.

Here are all the start and end dates for VALORANT seasons.

Episode 01: IGNITION Act Start Date End Date Act One June 2, 2020 Aug. 13, 2020 Act Two Aug. 4, 2020 Oct. 13, 2020 Act Three Oct. 13, 2020 Jan. 12, 2021 Episode 02: FORMATION Act Start Date End Date Act One Jan. 12, 2021 March 2, 2021 Act Two March 2, 2021 April 27, 2021 Act Three April 27, 2021 June 22, 2021 Episode 03: Reflection Act Start Date End Date Act One June 22, 2021 Aug. 24, 2021

On average, each season lasts around two to three months, but there can always be exceptions. Riot usually throws other events throughout each season. Seasonal events or festivities that are connected to VALORANT’s lore bring more new content to each season. Aside from focusing on increasing your rank, you can also collect all sorts of cosmetics and complete quests to unlock even more rewards.

