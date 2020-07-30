All agents in VALORANT

VALORANT, Riot Games’ first-person tactical shooter, has a wide array of characters to choose from, each with a unique set of abilities.

There are multiple characters available to play in the game’s closed beta, and they might even be more when it launches later in the summer. These characters are called ‘agents’ and they are based on real-world cultures and locations.

Each hypernatural agent has specific abilities that can be used to create advantages in tactical situations. Each of the 12 agents in VALORANT are tasked with defeating a larger existential threat with world-ending consequences on the line.

Here are all 12 of the playable agents in VALORANT.

Breach

Aftershock – Equip a Fusion Charge. Fire the charge to set a slow-activating burst through a wall. The burst does heavy damage to anyone caught in the area.

– Equip a Fusion Charge. Fire the charge to set a slow-activating burst through a wall. The burst does heavy damage to anyone caught in the area. Flashpoint – Equip a blinding charge. Fire the charge to set a fast-acting burst through a wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it.

– Equip a blinding charge. Fire the charge to set a fast-acting burst through a wall. The charge detonates to blind all players looking at it. Signature Ability: Fault Lines – Equip a seismic blast. Hold Fire to increase the distance. Release to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone in a line up to the zone.

– Equip a seismic blast. Hold Fire to increase the distance. Release to set off the quake, dazing all players in its zone in a line up to the zone. Rolling Thunder – Equip a seismic charge. Fire to send a cascading quake through all terrain in a large cone. The quake dazes and knocks up anyone caught in it.

Brimstone

This agent looks to pack the biggest punch. He’s a tough-looking soldier with his own user interface, likely due to the futuristic biological enhancements. And, of course, an excellent beard.

Incindiary – Launch an incendiary grenade that deploys a damaging field of fire.

– Launch an incendiary grenade that deploys a damaging field of fire. Stim Beacon – Target a nearby location to call in a Stim Beacon, giving all players near it Rapidfire.

– Target a nearby location to call in a Stim Beacon, giving all players near it Rapidfire. Signature Ability: Sky Smoke – Use your map to call in orbital deployment smokescreens that obscure vision. Click to set the locations, and confirm to launch.

– Use your map to call in orbital deployment smokescreens that obscure vision. Click to set the locations, and confirm to launch. Ultimate: Orbital Strike – Use your map to target a location, launching a devastating orbital strike that pulses for high damage over several seconds.

Cypher

Free Ability: Trapwire – Place a stealthed tripwire between two walls. Triggering enemies are restrained and revealed for a short time. If the trap isn’t destroyed, it activates to daze the trapped victim. It can be picked up.

– Place a stealthed tripwire between two walls. Triggering enemies are restrained and revealed for a short time. If the trap isn’t destroyed, it activates to daze the trapped victim. It can be picked up. Cyber Cage – Toss out a remote activation trap. Reactivate to create a cage that slows enemies who pass through it. Look at a trap and press “use” to detonate it, or hold “activate” to detonate all.

– Toss out a remote activation trap. Reactivate to create a cage that slows enemies who pass through it. Look at a trap and press “use” to detonate it, or hold “activate” to detonate all. Signature Ability: Spycam – Place a remote camera. After placing, reactivate to view the video feed. Left click while in camera to fire a tracking dart. It recharges when picked up or killed.

– Place a remote camera. After placing, reactivate to view the video feed. Left click while in camera to fire a tracking dart. It recharges when picked up or killed. Ultimate: Neural Theft – Extract information from the corpse of an enemy, revealing the location of their living allies.

Jett

Cloudburst – Throw out a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact. Hold down the ability button to bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory.

– Throw out a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact. Hold down the ability button to bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory. Updraft – After a brief wind up, propel yourself upwards.

– After a brief wind up, propel yourself upwards. Signature Ability: Tailwind – Immediately dash a short distance in the direction you’re moving.

– Immediately dash a short distance in the direction you’re moving. Ultimate: Blade Storm – Arm yourself with several deadly throwing knives that deal moderate damage and kill on headshots. Scoring a kill restores all daggers. Left click throws a single dagger. Right click throws all remaining daggers in a short-ranged burst.

Omen

Paranoia – Send out an Ethereal shadow in a straight line, Nearsighting anyone it touches

– Send out an Ethereal shadow in a straight line, Nearsighting anyone it touches Shadow Walk – After a delay, dematerialize and teleport a short distance.

– After a delay, dematerialize and teleport a short distance. Signature Ability: Dark Cover – Cast out a stealthed ethereal orb that bursts into an obscuring sphere of shadow at its final location. Can be charged to increase distance.

– Cast out a stealthed ethereal orb that bursts into an obscuring sphere of shadow at its final location. Can be charged to increase distance. Ultimate: From the Shadows – Select anywhere on the map to teleport and reform. When arriving, appear as a Shade, that will go back to your original location if killed. Once the teleport is complete, become Incorporeal for a short time.

Phoenix

This fiery agent previews his different style as he shifts into his ultimate form. Phoenix has a grey coat with blue pants and two utility belts to hold all of his items. In his ultimate form, his neck becomes engulfed in flames and his entire body radiates with heat. His eyes light up as he prepares to take down his enemies with his fiery abilities.

Hot Hands – Throw a fireball that explodes after a delay or upon impact with the ground. The fire zone damages enemies and heals you.

– Throw a fireball that explodes after a delay or upon impact with the ground. The fire zone damages enemies and heals you. Blaze – Cast out a flame wall that blocks vision and damages anyone passing through it. You can bend the wall when casting by turning while holding left click.

– Cast out a flame wall that blocks vision and damages anyone passing through it. You can bend the wall when casting by turning while holding left click. Signature Ability: Curveball – Cast a curving flare that bursts into brilliant light after a brief delay, temporarily blinding all looking at it. Left click curves it left, right click curves it right.

– Cast a curving flare that bursts into brilliant light after a brief delay, temporarily blinding all looking at it. Left click curves it left, right click curves it right. Ultimate Ability: Run it Back – Mark your current location. If you die during this ability’s duration or when this ability’s duration expires, you’ll be reborn at the marked location with full health.

Sage

Sage is the female healer agent similar to Mercy and Mei from Overwatch. She has long dark hair with a white and purple outfit. She has the abilities to heal and resurrect her teammates using several healing orbs on her utility belt.

Slow Orb – Cast out a radianite orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving.

– Cast out a radianite orb that breaks into a slowing field upon impact with the ground. All caught in the field are slowed, grounded, and make noise when moving. Barrier Orb – Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting.

– Conjure a large, solid wall. Right-click to rotate the wall before casting. Signature Ability: Healing Orb – Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds.

– Heal an ally or yourself to full health over a few seconds. Ultimate: Resurrection – Target a friendly corpse. After a short delay, revive them with full health.

Sova

Sova is the heroic agent with his carefully crafted armor design and knife by his side. He seems to have a bionic eye, which is glowing blue as if he has some form of biological enhancements.

Shock Bolt – Fire an explosive bolt that emits a damaging pulse of static energy upon impact.

– Fire an explosive bolt that emits a damaging pulse of static energy upon impact. Owl Drone – Deploy a pilotable drone that can fire a dart that will Reveal enemies who are hit.

– Deploy a pilotable drone that can fire a dart that will Reveal enemies who are hit. Signature Ability: Recon Bolt – Fire a bolt that deploys a sonar emitter. The sonar pings tag nearby enemies, causing them to be revealed. Can be destroyed.

– Fire a bolt that deploys a sonar emitter. The sonar pings tag nearby enemies, causing them to be revealed. Can be destroyed. Ultimate: Hunter’s Fury – Fire up to three deadly energy blasts that spear across the entire map. Each hit enemy takes heavy damage and is marked.

Viper

Viper is a female agent that has a fierce design. Her boots are dark blue and somewhat match her purple and great outfit with energy radiating throughout her armor on her arms and back.

Snakebite – Fire a projectile that explodes into a pool of damaging acid.

– Fire a projectile that explodes into a pool of damaging acid. Poison Cloud – Throw a gas emitter that you can reactivate to create a poisonous smoke cloud at the cost of fuel. The emitter can be picked up and thrown again after a short cooldown.

– Throw a gas emitter that you can reactivate to create a poisonous smoke cloud at the cost of fuel. The emitter can be picked up and thrown again after a short cooldown. Signature Ability: Toxic Screen – Deploy a long line of gas emitters that you can reactivate to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel.

– Deploy a long line of gas emitters that you can reactivate to create a tall wall of toxic gas at the cost of fuel. Ultimate: Viper’s Pit – Emit a massive toxic cloud in a large area that lasts as long as Viper stays inside the cloud. Enemies inside the cloud are highlighted to Viper.

Raze

Blast Pack – Instantly throw a Blast Pack that will stick to surfaces. Re-use the ability after deployment to detonate, damaging and moving anything hit.

– Instantly throw a Blast Pack that will stick to surfaces. Re-use the ability after deployment to detonate, damaging and moving anything hit. Paint Shells – Equip a cluster grenade. Fire to throw the grenade, which does damage and creates sub-munitions, each doing damage to anyone in their range.

– Equip a cluster grenade. Fire to throw the grenade, which does damage and creates sub-munitions, each doing damage to anyone in their range. Boom Bot – Equip a Boom Bot. Fire will deploy the bot, causing it to travel in a straight line on the ground, bouncing off walls. The Boom Bot will lock on to any enemies in its frontal cone and chase them, exploding for heavy damage if it reaches them.

– Equip a Boom Bot. Fire will deploy the bot, causing it to travel in a straight line on the ground, bouncing off walls. The Boom Bot will lock on to any enemies in its frontal cone and chase them, exploding for heavy damage if it reaches them. Showstopper – Equip a rocket launcher. Fire shoots a rocket that does massive area damage on contact with anything.

Reyna

Forged in the heart of Mexico, Reyna dominates single combat, popping off with each kill she scores. Her capability is only limited by her raw skill, making her sharply dependent on performance.

Dismiss – Consume the life force of a killed enemy to turn invisible and invulnerable for a short duration.

– Consume the life force of a killed enemy to turn invisible and invulnerable for a short duration. Devour – Consume the life force of a killed enemy to restore your health.

– Consume the life force of a killed enemy to restore your health. Signature Ability: Leer – Send out an Ethereal, destructible Orb that Nearsights any enemies that look at it.

– Send out an Ethereal, destructible Orb that Nearsights any enemies that look at it. Ultimate Ability: Empress – Enter a heightened state of bloodlust, giving you Rapid Fire and making enemies easier to see for the duration. Scoring a kill resets the timer.

Killjoy

