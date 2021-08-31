Climbing the VALORANT ranked ladder is often looked at as a daunting task, especially when there are so many individual ranks to tackle when making your way to the top. From Iron to Radiant, the climb all the way to the peak of the VALORANT mountain could take plenty of time, especially if you haven’t had that much experience with tactical shooters before.

If you’re having trouble ranking up in VALORANT, though, there’s a good chance you’re not alone. A strong majority of the game’s player base is climbing up from the lower ranks and only a small handful of players actually occupy the upper echelon of the game’s competitive ladder.

Still, knowing how the ranked ladder operates is going to be a major advantage when it comes to climbing it. Here are all the ranks available to climb through in VALORANT.

Every rank in VALORANT

Image via Riot Games

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Immortal

Radiant

The lowest rank a player can achieve in VALORANT is Iron, while the highest a player could climb to is Radiant. That being said, there are eight different ranks to climb through when playing ranked VALORANT, with every rank between the first six, Iron and Diamond, holding three “tiers” to climb through as well. When the game was in its beta state, the original name for the game’s highest rank was “VALORANT,” but players found the name too confusing, so Riot Games brought about a change.

A large portion of VALORANT players are ranked somewhere between Iron and Gold, according to a recent developer update from Riot. Just over 14 percent of VALORANT players inhabit the Iron ranks, while another 16 percent of players are ranked in Bronze. A strong majority of VALORANT players reside in Silver, with approximately 38 percent of all ranked players situated between Silver One and Silver Three. Another 20 percent of players are ranked in Gold.

Image via Riot Games

But once you start to move up the ranked VALORANT ladder, you’ll encounter a much smaller subset of the game’s player base. Just about one in every 10 VALORANT players are ranked between Platinum and Radiant. With that in mind, don’t feel bad about not being able to crack the game’s higher ranks immediately. The process of climbing to the top of the ladder takes more time than most players realize.

Regardless of where you fall on the VALORANT ladder, though, there’s no need to worry about how quickly you can climb up the ranks. With practice, you’re going to naturally move up in the ranks as you get better at the game.

