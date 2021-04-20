How to level up fast in VALORANT

VALORANT’s battle pass awards players for investing their time into the game, offering a slew of new cosmetics on an act-to-act basis.

The battle pass is free and available to anyone who logs in during its duration, but the premium path, which includes bigger and better cosmetics, comes at a cost. The more XP you earn, the better the awards.

If time isn’t on your side and you want to complete the final chapter of the battle pass and unlock the illustrious knife skin, you may have to think (and act) fast. Here’s how to level up as fast as possible and complete the battle pass in time.

Complete your daily and weekly missions

Daily and weekly missions should be your top priority when leveling your battle pass. Two new missions will appear in your log awarding 2,000 XP each and every day. These missions are usually easy to complete and should take around 30 or 40 minutes of your time. You can complete them by queueing up for unrated or competitive matches, but Spike Rush is often the fastest option. The games are short and sweet and end within minutes.

Sometimes, depending on the mission, Spike Rush isn’t an option. You may have to purchase weapons or shields or kill an enemy with their gun—missions that can only be completed in unrated or competitive. But you should never skip these missions if you’re serious about leveling your battle pass.

There are also three weekly missions available every week that award up to 21,280 XP. You should aim to complete these missions as soon as possible. If you miss a week, you can catch up the next week. When you complete the weekly missions, another three will pop up in their place. This means you can leave your weekly missions to the final week and complete one after another if you absolutely have to.

Run Deathmatch and Spike Rush

If you’re left wondering what to do next after completing your daily and weekly missions, then queue up for Deathmatch or Spike Rush. There’s nothing wrong with running unrated or competitive matches, but Deathmatch and Spike Rush will give you the most bang for your XP buck.

Each round of unrated or competitive will grant you 100 XP for playing or 200 XP for winning. This means if you end up dominating and 13-0 the opposition, you’ll earn just 2,600 XP. A game of Deathmatch, on the other hand, will grant you 900 XP, while Spike Rush will give you 1,000 XP. These matches take around four or five minutes.

If you had to choose between Deathmatch and Spike Rush though, Spike Rush is the better option. Although Deathmatch might have a slightly shorter duration than Spike Rush, you can’t complete missions while doing it. If missions aren’t an issue though, by all means frag out in Deathmatch.