Sentinels smash 100Thieves with 13-1 decider win in VCT Americas stage one opening week

Sentinels and 100Thieves fittingly wrapped up the opening week of the 2025 VCT Americas stage one with yet another intense showdown in their classic NA rivalry.

And in their 14th faceoff since the establishment of the VALORANT Champions Tour, it was the SEN City that prevailed with a 2-1 victory capped by a dominating performance on Split.

Sentinels got off to a great start with an 8-4 half on the attacking side on Pearl. They finished the first map 13-5, with Zellsis on Vyse (18/10/3) and johnqt on Tejo (16/9/3) leading the charge.

100Thieves struck back on Haven, 13-9, as Cryocells on Iso and Asuna on Neon came through with 24 and 20 kills, respectively, to carry their team to a decider. With the series tied at 1-1, 100T’s founder and co-owner Nadeshot on X took a swipe at Sentinels’ jersey, calling it “absolutely vile” and “an eye sore.”

Thank god 100T VALORANT tied this match up 1-1 vs SEN so I could get on the timeline to call their jerseys absolutely vile. Just an eye sore. Now remember, since we’re TIED, you CANNOT tell me I’m salty or a sore loser because we lost. WE ARE TIED. That’s how you KNOW I mean it. — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) March 24, 2025

But Sentinels got the last laugh as they absolutely destroyed 100Thieves on the deciding map, Split, with a double controller, double initiator comp. Johnqt and the rest of the SEN City squad were firing on all cylinders to claim a commanding 11-1 lead at the defending half before closing out the series with a 13-1 win.

As expected, Sentinels wasted no time in firing back at Nadeshot after securing their 12th victory against 100T since the start of the VCT.

Sentinels had the last laugh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Thanks for coming out to the annual 100T ass whooping,” the team added in a subsequent tweet.

Sentinels joined Evil Geniuses and KRÜ Esports as opening week winners from Group Alpha. EG swept 2Game, 2-0, while KRÜ defeated LOUD, 2-1.

In Group Omega, 2025 VCT Americas Kickoff champions G2 Esports, MIBR, and Cloud9 scored their first win over FURIA (2-0), Leviatán (2-0), and NRG (2-1), respectively.

