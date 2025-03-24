How to get Mega Tokens in Roblox The Hunt How to play The Demon’s Hand Black Ops 6 Zombies camo challenges list Fortnite season start and end dates
Sentinels' Zellsis (left) screaming and 100Thieves' Boostio covering his mouth with his hand in the poster for the Sentinels vs 100Thieves match in the VCT Americas stage one 2025
Photo by Valorant Esports NA
Category:
Valorant

Sentinels smash 100Thieves with 13-1 decider win in VCT Americas stage one opening week

The SEN City is off to a scorching start.
Image of Jeremiah Sevilla
Jeremiah Sevilla
|

Published: Mar 23, 2025 10:59 pm

Sentinels and 100Thieves fittingly wrapped up the opening week of the 2025 VCT Americas stage one with yet another intense showdown in their classic NA rivalry.

And in their 14th faceoff since the establishment of the VALORANT Champions Tour, it was the SEN City that prevailed with a 2-1 victory capped by a dominating performance on Split.

Sentinels got off to a great start with an 8-4 half on the attacking side on Pearl. They finished the first map 13-5, with Zellsis on Vyse (18/10/3) and johnqt on Tejo (16/9/3) leading the charge.

100Thieves struck back on Haven, 13-9, as Cryocells on Iso and Asuna on Neon came through with 24 and 20 kills, respectively, to carry their team to a decider. With the series tied at 1-1, 100T’s founder and co-owner Nadeshot on X took a swipe at Sentinels’ jersey, calling it “absolutely vile” and “an eye sore.”

But Sentinels got the last laugh as they absolutely destroyed 100Thieves on the deciding map, Split, with a double controller, double initiator comp. Johnqt and the rest of the SEN City squad were firing on all cylinders to claim a commanding 11-1 lead at the defending half before closing out the series with a 13-1 win.

As expected, Sentinels wasted no time in firing back at Nadeshot after securing their 12th victory against 100T since the start of the VCT.

Sentinels' johnqt featured on their X post for their 2-1 win against 100Thieves in the opening week of the 2025 VCT Americas stage one
Sentinels had the last laugh. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“Thanks for coming out to the annual 100T ass whooping,” the team added in a subsequent tweet.

Sentinels joined Evil Geniuses and KRÜ Esports as opening week winners from Group Alpha. EG swept 2Game, 2-0, while KRÜ defeated LOUD, 2-1.

In Group Omega, 2025 VCT Americas Kickoff champions G2 Esports, MIBR, and Cloud9 scored their first win over FURIA (2-0), Leviatán (2-0), and NRG (2-1), respectively.

