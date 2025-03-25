Reyna is back in VALORANT, but not all players are happy with her return

Reyna mains, rejoice! The Mexican duelist, one of the most iconic and polarizing agents in VALORANT, has officially been re-enabled today, along with the return of console queues.

Reyna was temporarily removed in VALORANT due to a bug discovered after the release of Patch 10.05. The glitch caused issues with the Overheal from her Devour (Q) ability, preventing her from gaining extra HP. Riot Games addressed the problem a few days after, and now Reyna is back in action.

An update some wish would never happen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While duelist enthusiasts and Reyna loyalists celebrate her comeback, several players are not as thrilled. Many who responded to VALORANT’s post on X expressed disappointment, with some even preferring the game without her presence.

“You ruined the game. I really enjoyed a Reyna-less VALORANT. It was a lot more fun,” one player commented. “Honestly, the game was a lot better without Reyna, even if it was just for a few days,” another player added.

A March 25 Reddit discussion shortly before the duelist’s return echoed similar frustrations. “Ever since Reyna was disabled, ranked matches felt so much better. I haven’t had this many enjoyable games in a row for a long time,” the original poster said. One commenter even said that Riot Games’ shooter title was at its “peak” in the past few days.

Brace for the return of instalocks. Image via Riot Games

And these negative sentiments aren’t unfounded. Since Riot launched VALORANT, Reyna has been a go-to pick for many instalock players who prioritize personal highlight reels and scoring an ace over team success. They often go for reckless solo plays, particularly in lower ranks and casual matches. A prime example of this annoying Reyna player is someone who rushes into a site without using Leer, dies instantly, and then blames their teammates for not following them.

Now that she’s back, all we can do is brace ourselves and hope we don’t run into the same horrible Reyna players who refuse to play as a team.

