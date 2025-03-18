Everything you need to know about VALORANT's latest patch is right here.

It’s been weeks since VALORANT V25 Act Two went live with Patch 10.04. If you’re already craving some new action like us, thankfully, Riot Games is ready with a new update—here’s everything you need to know about VALORANT Patch 10.05 and what it includes.

Recommended Videos

Set to go live on March 18, Patch 10.05 brings a much-awaited feature to disrupt the cheat-making community alongside plenty of essential bug fixes and a couple of console-only changes. It’s a small but crucial patch, so make sure you set some time aside to pass the scheduled server maintenance and download the VALORANT update before you go back to your ranked grind.

If our summary of the update isn’t enough, here are the full VALORANT Patch 10.05 notes for your reference.

All new features and agent changes in VALORANT Patch 10.05

Ranked Rollbacks are finally here

Rollback the loss you don’t deserve. Image via Riot Games

Initially announced last year, Ranked Rollbacks have finally made it to VALORANT, all geared up to disappoint cheat users and developers. Starting with Patch 10.05, players are now eligible for RR refunds in case they end up in the same match as a cheater and lose RR. If Vanguard detects and confirms a cheater from your matches, you receive a pop-up notification with details of the amount of RR you’ll get back.

To be eligible for the refund, however, you have to play a Competitive match after the notification pops up and before the same Act ends. Upon completing the mandatory match to claim it, the RR refund you were promised will be adjusted with the total RR you gained or lost due to the match outcome. To prevent any kind of misuse, Riot has also imposed a cap on the number of Ranked Rollbacks you can be eligible for in an Act.

Ranked Rollbacks are expected to greatly discourage the use of cheats in VALORANT by taking away a significant portion of the “fun” cheaters get from disrupting a match. Although players may still have a match’s worth of time wasted, they won’t suffer an RR loss, thus safeguarding the effort and time they’ve put in to reach a skill level.

All bug fixes in VALORANT Patch 10.05

VALORANT’s Patch 10.05 brings multiple bug fixes related to agents and maps across all platforms. Here are the details:

Agents

Raze

Fixed a bug where Blast Pack’s explosion was slightly smaller at the tip of the explosion since the explosion changes that went live in Patch 10.03.

Clove

Fixed a bug where Clove could take damage or die for a single frame upon reviving with Not Dead Yet.

Sage

Fixed the same bug as Clove above, but with Sage’s Ressurection, where there was a single frame of vulnerability upon reviving a target.

Tejo

Fixed a bug where Armageddon’s danger indicator did not always apply on variable elevations.

Iso

Fixed a bug where Double Tap’s HUD bar could look visually incorrect for spectators or observers.

Waylay

Fixed a bug where there was a performance hiccup upon casting Convergent Paths.

Another bug where Convergent Paths was unable to be equipped during the buy phase has been fixed too.

Social

Fixed an issue where in-game status and scores were not updating as frequently as they should in the social panel.

Maps

Breeze

Fixed a bug where abilities would ignore line of sight around crates on A Site.

Another bug where flash abilities would be blocked in certain areas on the map was addressed too.

Sunset

Fixed a bug where players could not plant the Spike on the B Site crates inside of the plant zone

Console-specific changes and fixes

For those who play VALORANT on PS5, Riot has temporarily disabled Remote Play for PS5 with Patch 10.05 to investigate an issue. Keep an eye out for official announcements regarding this feature’s return.

Social: Fixed a bug where it would take several seconds to reconnect to comms when going back to the custom game lobby after match.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy