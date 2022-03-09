How do you appear offline in VALORANT?

Even though the experience in tactical shooters like Riot Games’ FPS VALORANT is generally better when you play with friends, there are times when you just want to play alone and avoid having to queue with that one friend who doesn’t play particularly well.

Unfortunately, the developers of VALORANT have not made it easy to appear offline in-game. There’s no option available inside the game to set your status to offline when you’re playing it. In case you’re frustrated, don’t be, because there’s an external fix to this issue.

If you want to appear offline in VALORANT, all you have to do is download a third-party program called Deceive. As the name indicates, this software will help you break the system and trick your friends, setting your user invisible while you play.

Keep in mind that Riot is openly against the use of third-party applications, not only for VALORANT, but also for League of Legends. The use of such software may result in a ban depending on what that software does.

Deceive, however, has been around for years and its users have not complained that the program got them banned. It might be because the software doesn’t interfere with Vanguard, VALORANT‘s anti-cheat system. Use it at your own discretion, though.

Here’s how to appear offline in VALORANT with the usage of Deceive.

How to download, install, and use Deceive in VALORANT to appear offline

First of all, you have to download Deceive on your computer and set it up. Don’t worry, it’s quite easy and all you need to do is follow the steps below.

Download Deceive on Github. Once the program is downloaded, create a shortcut of Deceive.exe. Right click the shortcut of Deceive.exe with your mouse and click on “Properties.” As soon as you click Properties, a screen will pop and you’ll see there’s a field name “Target.” Add an extra space after “.exe” and type “valorant.” Press OK and run Deceive via the shortcut you added.

Now that Deceive is running, all you need to do is launch VALORANT. When the game is open, look over at your friends list and you should see an entry called “Deceive Active” on top of it. This is an indicator that the software is running and that you’re finally offline in VALORANT.