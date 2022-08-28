The coolest unconventional VALORANT crosshairs

Even if you don't hit your shots, your teammates will still be in awe of your crosshair.

Choosing the right crosshair in VALORANT can be a love-at-first-sight affair for some, and a never-ending battle for others. While most professionals use different variations of around three basic crosshair designs, you’ll see plenty more surprising choices while playing the game yourself.

If you’re looking to impress your duo or your teammates in a random lobby, switching to one of these crosshairs will make their heads turn. With VALORANT’s new crosshair features continuing to roll out, you can easily copy another player’s crosshair code and then go make it your own.

Below are five fun and unique crosshairs to try out for yourself.

VALORANT hashtag crosshair

The hashtag crosshair is one of the more practical crosshairs on this list. The intersecting lines provide an easily-identifiable space where your enemy’s head should fit perfectly. Though it might take a bit of getting used to, if you want a crosshair that is both unique and can be viable with practice, the hashtag might be for you.

This crosshair is created using only outer lines, making the construction easy to understand and customize to your liking.

Hashtag crosshair settings

Code: 0;P;h;0;f;0;0b;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

General:

Center Dot: OFF

Inner lines:

Show Inner Lines: OFF

Outer lines:

Show Outer Lines: ON

Outer Line Opacity: 1

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Width: 9 (you can adjust this value to your preference)

Outer Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

VALORANT smiley-face crosshair

Let’s be honest, no serious player has ever used the smiley face crosshair hoping to get a 40 percent headshot percentage or win match MVP (unless they’re smurfing, of course). The smiley-face crosshair turns the boring lines on your screen into a fun face staring back at you in a perfectly imperfect, lopsided way.

You’ll laugh out loud using this crosshair, and your teammates will too, when you clutch out the round for them. If you’ve been feeling stuck in ranked, unmotivated to play, or just need some cheering up, switching to the smiley-face crosshair might be a welcome change for a few games. Just make sure to switch back to your normal crosshair before jumping into that game that could promote you to Diamond.

Smiley-face crosshair settings

Unlike some of the other crosshairs on this list that you can customize, to get the smiley-face, your settings need to be exactly as follows:

General:

Color: Yellow works the best!

Outlines: ON

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 2

Center Dot : ON

Center Dot Opacity : 0

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: ON

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 10

Inner Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: OFF

VALORANT flower crosshair

The flower crosshair, though still not the most practical option, is more useful than the smiley-face crosshair. The elements of this crosshair are all features seen in crosshairs used by high-ranked players and in pro-play, but taken to the extreme to create a fun little blossom on your screen.

While this crosshair is technically viable for use in your ranked games, it still might feel a bit clunky and obstructive. Usually, smaller crosshairs are better for precise aim, but if you can’t get over the cute blooming flower, just train your aim and try it out!

Flower crosshair settings

Code: 0;P;c;4;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0t;1;0l;3;0a;1;0f;0;1t;9;1l;1;1o;2;1a;0;1m;0;1f;0

General:

Crosshair Color: Yellow (you can choose other colors, but yellow looks the most realistic)

Outlines: ON

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: ON

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 3

Inner Lines:

Show Inner Lines: ON

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 3

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

Outer Lines:

Show Outer Lines: ON

Outer Line Opacity: 0

Outer Line Length: 1

Outer Line Thickness: 9

Outer Line Offset: 2

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

VALORANT X crosshair

Most crosshairs used by high-ranked players and professional VALORANT players are some variation of two intersecting lines, as the name “crosshair” implies. But what if you took the traditional crosshair and rotated it? This crosshair turns the cross into an “X,” and if you make it red, it looks like the button you click to exit out of a Google Chrome or Safari window.

If you want to try seeing things from a different perspective and turn your crosshair on its head, try out the X crosshair. Like any standard crosshair, you can customize it to your liking, but these settings give you the basics.

X crosshair settings

General:

Outlines: OFF

Center Dot: ON

Center Dot Opacity: 1 (or your choice)

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner lines:

Inner Line Opacity: 1 (or the same value as center dot opacity)

Inner Line Length: 1 (or your choice)

Inner Line Thickness: 6

Inner Line Offset: 1

Movement Error: OFF

Firing Error: OFF

No crosshair

If you want to go all out and test yourself, you might be interested in completely removing your crosshair. Your aim can be crosshair-free, only based on intuition, by clicking the Disable Crosshair option on the crosshair settings page. No cheating with a monitor overlay, built-in crosshair on your PC, or worse, a dot taped onto your screen!

Some players argue that taking away your crosshair shifts your focus from the middle of the screen and towards what is happening around you. While this may help increase your game awareness, you probably aren’t going to be hitting as many headshots.

Unlike games like Overwatch, where players can still be successful on some characters without the best aim, in VALORANT, hitting headshots is everything. So while removing your crosshair for a bit might be fun practice, we wouldn’t recommend it long-term.

In all practical situations, playing with a crosshair is the best bet, but if you want to give it a go, try the no crosshair challenge and see how well you do!