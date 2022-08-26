Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked

VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.

So what is the best crosshair? Well, there are a few factors to consider. It must be visible enough for you to see and not blend too much into the background but not so large and distracting that it’s hard to see the enemy it’s on. When it comes to ideas and suggestions, it’s a good idea to look to the professionals for inspiration.

Shroud

Shroud may have a very short professional VALORANT career (for now), but his FPS skills are not to be questioned. Leading up to the North America Last Chance Qualifier for 2022, the mega-streamer put more focus on VALORANT but changed up his crosshair a handful of times. Here is his most recent as of Aug. 26, 2022.

Image via Riot Games

Shroud’s crosshair code and settings

Code: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Firing and Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines (On) Opacity/Length/Thickness/Offset: 1/4/2/0

Outer Lines (Off)

TenZ

One of the best mechanical players in the game, an accomplished pro player with a trophy to his name, and a rapidly growing popular streamer, it’s no wonder people want to emulate TenZ’s playstyle. Like other pros, he experiments with different crosshair styles, but here’s what he’s been running with lately.

TenZ’s crosshair code and settings

Image via Riot Games

Code: 0;P;c;5;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Color: Cyan

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Firing and Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines (On) Opacity/Length/Thickness/Offset: 1/4/2/0

Outer Lines (Off)

Yay

Due to the high standards he sets for himself and his accomplishments at international LANs, many people consider OpTic’s yay one of the best players in the world, if not the best. He impressed so many folks that other pros and streamers began to adopt his crosshair. It’s very similar to both TenZ and shroud’s but with a few key differences when it comes to color.

Yay’s crosshair code and settings

Code: 0;P;h;0;0l;4;0o;0;0a;1;0f;0;1b;0

Color: White

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Firing and Movement Error: Off

Inner Lines (On) Opacity/Length/Thickness/Offset: 1/4/2/0

Outer Lines (Off)

Fade Crosshair with Firing Error: On

ScreaM

ScreaM, the legendary headshot machine for Team Liquid, plays an entirely different style with an entirely different crosshair. Because he plays for headshots and one-taps, he uses a crosshair that lets him prioritize heads over anything else: the infamous dot crosshair. Here are Scream’s specific dot crosshair settings.

ScreaM’s crosshair code and settings

Code: 0;P;c;5;o;1;d;1;z;3;f;0;0b;0;1b;0

Color: Cyan

Outlines (On) Opacity/Thickness: 1/1

Center Dot (On) Opacity/Thickness: 1/3

Inner and Outer Lines: Off

Firing and Movement Error: Off

Of course, at the end of the day, you should experiment with the crosshair settings until you find something that you’re most comfortable with. Additionally, you can now copy crosshairs you are spectating in-game straight to your profile.