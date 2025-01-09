Is the new VALORANT EX.O bundle worth it? Cost and content breakdown

Riot Games recently unveiled the VALORANT EX.O bundle, starting off the year with one of the most expensive sets yet. There’s a lot of discussion in the community about the bundle and if it’s worth buying right now. Here’s an overview of everything you need to know.

How much does VALORANT EX.O bundle cost?

The entire VALORANT EX.O bundle will reportedly cost 9,500 VP, which is equivalent to $95 USD. With this price tag, we’re approaching the cost of the Radiant Entertainment System Collection, which is the most expensive skinline in VALORANT. The VALORANT EX.O bundle releases on Jan. 9 or 10, depending on your region.

VALORANT EX.O bundle content

The following skins, playercards, gunbuddies, and sprays will be available in the VALORANT EX.O bundle:

EX.O Vandal – 2375VP

For your buy rounds. Image via Riot Games

EX.O Outlaw – 2375VP

Holographic snipes. Image via Riot Games

EX.O Sheriff – 2375VP

The first original Sheriff skin. Image via Riot Games

EX.O Spectre – 2375VP

Clean and sounds good. Image via Riot Games

Melee- EX.O Edge Katana – 5350VP

Unique inspect animation. Image via Riot Games

EX.O Playercard set (Card, Banner, Avatar, Animation) – 575VP

EX.O Gunbuddy (Has variants) – 475VP

EX.O Spray – 325VP

EX.O Bundle – 9500VP

Is VALORANT EX.O worth buying?

The VALORANT EX.O bundle is hard to recommend purchasing for the average player because of how expensive it is. It is by no means a bad skin line, but if you want to compare the value for the money, you just have to compare it with the Kuronami skin line. The Kuronami skin line set a standard which included the weapon skins having unique animations for pullouts, inspects, reloads and just more effects all around. If we compare the two directly, the EX.O bundle falls short, as it recycles many existing pullout and reload animations.

The ghost finisher is definitely a sell. Image via Riot Games

On the other hand, if you’re a fan of the cyberpunk holographic aesthetic, the VALORANT EX.O bundles offers plenty for you. The Katana has a unique inspect animation with a lot of care put into its visuals, the finisher is very cool and changes the surroundings, and the skins are well-executed overall.

The guns included in this bundle are all popular and see a lot of use, besides the Outlaw which is a bit more niche. If you’re a fan of the holographic cyberpunk neon theme, you’ll feel right at home since the number of color variants available will feel more bang for the buck here. Furthermore, we must add that the sound design on these skins feels well-executed with the subdued weapon SFX. It’s a clean but stylish look on all the weapons with a precise feel to it that’s ended with one of the flashier finishers in the game.

Unique pink finisher. Image via Riot Games

So with that in mind, if you’re a fan of the holographic theme and in need of a skin for these weapons or a katana, then the VALORANT EX.O bundle might be the type of exclusive skin bundle you can be proud to show off. However, if you’re more price conscious and not a fan of the aesthetics on display here, you can definitely find other skins that might be more bang for your buck in terms of aesthetics and animations for much cheaper.

