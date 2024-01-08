VALORANT’s new Kuronami collection is the first bundle I won’t think twice before buying

While some of them can be hard to ignore, VALORANT’s cosmetic bundles aren’t usually tempting enough for me to readily burn a hole in my pocket. But with the new Kuronami bundle, things are different than usual.

One look at the Kuronami skins’ mesmerizing, drizzly animations in VALORANT, and you’ll know what I’m talking about. While trying the collection out for free in early access, all I could think about was hitting the buy button the minute it goes live on Jan. 9—and I can assure you I’ve never felt the same before.

Priced at 9,500 VP, which is roughly $100, VALORANT’s Kuronami collection features skins for the Sheriff, the Marshal, the Spectre, and the Vandal, alongside a melee. The weapon skins can be purchased individually for 2,350 VP, while the melee is priced at 5,350 VP.

In no way is 9,500 VP a budget-friendly ask, but note that we’ve had bundles that cost much higher and not be nearly as good as the Kuronami. In fact, I am not sure why the Radiant Entertainment System collection was priced at a whopping 11,900 VP when with the Kuronami bundle’s finisher, you can literally switch the game’s bright weather to a melancholic yet pretty rainy season—and that’s not it.

Here’s what the Kuronami skins look and behave like—I’ll let you decide for yourself first.

I’m in love. Video by Dot Esports

Calling these skins anything less than dreamy would be a crime, although I wish the tunes that play during the inspect animation cut more smoothly. Right now, it ends too abruptly as soon as the animation completes, making it sound awkward.

While the inspect, reload, and equip VFX are outlandishly good, the finisher on the gun skins is a game changer. Besides the soothing drizzle it summons, the finisher also pops a significantly sized Harbor Cove-like white orb, which can be interacted with. You can also walk into the bubble to pop it in a splash.

I don’t think I need to sell the “Kuronami No Yaiba” double kunai melee to anyone in the community. With two different slash animations for left and right clicks and a revolving inspect animation that can be sped up, it’s just perfect. Purchasing the entire bundle will apply a 100 percent discount on the melee, so if you are thinking of purchasing multiple Kuronami gun skins, I’d suggest getting the bundle for the best value. After all, none of the skins in the collection are less enticing.

If you’re still wondering, at 9,500 VP, the Kuronami collection is undoubtedly worth getting—especially if you’d like the peaceful rain to melt your enemies in VALORANT. The collection will release with Episode Eight, Act One on Jan. 9.