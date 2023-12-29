When does VALORANT Episode 7 end?

From new agents and maps to meta-stirring updates, VALORANT’s Episode Seven has given us a lot to remember it by. But having run for over six months, its end is now near.

For those looking to mark their calendars, here’s when the final Act of Episode Seven will conclude.

When will VALORANT’s Episode Seven end?

Ready to welcome a new loading screen? Image via Riot Games

According to the in-game timer, VALORANT’s Episode Seven, Act Three, is expected to end on Jan. 9, 2024, for all regions, with the end time varying depending on the region you reside in.

The ranked queue ends a few hours before the Act does, so make sure you check the timer under the Act Rank tab. The ranked queue will be disabled temporarily after the timer expires, while all other game modes will remain available until the end of the Act (and Episode).

When will VALORANT Episode Eight begin?

If things go according to plan, the new Episode Eight should go live with Patch 8.0 a few hours after Episode Seven ends—that is, on Jan. 9 itself for the Americas and Jan. 10 for countries in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA region.

Like always, Riot is expected to conduct server maintenance before deploying Patch 8.0, hence the gap. During maintenance, VALORANT’s servers will remain inaccessible. You won’t be able to access any features of the game during this time, including ranked and unranked modes.

Here are the approximate windows during which the servers are expected to remain unavailable due to patch deployment, according to the VALORANT Wiki:

Americas: 2pm to 6pm UTC (8am CT to 12pm CT)

APAC: 9pm to 11pm UTC (3pm CT to 5pm CT)

Europe: 2am to 5am UTC (8pm CT to 11pm CT)

Once the maintenance ends, you’ll be able to log in and download VALORANT’s Patch 8.0 to jump right into the new Episode, which is expected to mark the return of Icebox to the competitive rotation, introduce a new weapon, and more.