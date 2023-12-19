What is the Outlaw, VALORANT’s newest sniper?

Another long-range option to take out your enemies.

Ever since VALORANT debuted in 2020, it has boasted the same set of weaponry for players to choose from. But to welcome the new year, agents might be getting a new tool of war to bring onto the battlefield with the Outlaw sniper.

Based off of recent leaks and speculation, the Outlaw sniper rifle will be the first weapon added to the game since its inception, joining the Marshal and Operator in the sniper class—but supposedly boasting major differences that could affect the general meta of the game in both competitive and solo queue play.

Here is everything we know about the weapon so far.

VALORANT Outlaw sniper rifle: All details, leaks, and more

Lock in for the newest weapon in VALORANT. Image via Riot Games

According to recent leaks, the Outlaw will be a sniper rifle that costs 2,400 credits, fires two bullets at a time, and can even kill half-shielded enemies with a single shot. Additionally, the weapon will deal a whopping 140 damage to the body, making it a destructive choice for any players looking to hold a long sight line against a team with low funds.

With this weapon in tow, players are expecting a majority of players to avoid buying light armor, since they can be taken out by any players who are accurate enough to make these shots count. The body shot damage is greatly improved when compared to the Marshal but does cost about 1,450 creds more.

Even still, this gun could be the perfect bridge between players who are confident to hold longer angles but don’t have Operator money, or aren’t willing to part with 4,700 credits—especially if a game is very close and economy management is much more important as a result.

VALORANT Outlaw sniper rifle release date

Based off of the latest datamined information, VALORANT‘s new Outlaw sniper rifle will be releasing on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, alongside the start date for Episode Eight. It will be a perfect way to welcome the new year, since players will get to dictate the meta with a new weapon to strike fear into the hearts of their enemies.