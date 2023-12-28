When is Icebox coming back to VALORANT? Return date speculation

A snowy, strategically diverse paradise, Icebox is one of VALORANT’s most popular maps. But Icebox was removed from the competitive pool a while back, breaking many hearts.

With Episode Eight’s release, however, the map might be on its way back—and I’m here to share a possible return window.

Is Icebox coming back to VALORANT? Possible return date

Yes, Icebox is definitely returning to VALORANT someday, but we don’t know the exact date of its return. Well, while Riot hasn’t confirmed anything, leaks have given out a potential return window for the map.

Remember how impossible it was to plant B Default without Sage’s wall? Image via Riot Games

On Dec. 28, reliable VALORANT informant ValorLeaks indicated that Episode Eight might bring a shift in the competitive map rotation. The change, if true, is expected to reintroduce Icebox to the meta and remove Haven, thus maintaining the seven-map rule. It’s unknown whether Icebox is returning to the pool in Act One or in Acts beyond that.

If I were to take a guess, there’s a high chance for the release window to be Act One, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2024. The last map shuffle happened back in Episode Seven, Act Two—when Sunset and Breeze were added to the pool, while Fracture and Pearl were taken down. With Agent 25’s release being speculated for Episode Eight, Act Two, now is the perfect time for a change this big. It’s the start of a new Episode and year, after all—a new sniper doesn’t seem to be enough new content to celebrate this competitive frame. Again, all this hasn’t been confirmed, so take the rumors as lightly as you can.

As of Episode Seven, Act Three, VALORANT’s competitive map pool contains Ascent, Bind, Breeze, Haven, Lotus, Sunset, and Split. Pearl, Fracture, and Icebox are currently vaulted, but Riot is expected to keep shuffling the pool, so removed maps should eventually return someday—with balancing changes to their features, of course.

Icebox has always been known for its unique, tightly spaced horizontal sites, a complex mid worth fighting for, and other intriguing features, including the tube, kitchen, boiler, and ramps. It’s also the only map to feature “nests” that you can reach using ziplines and plant the Spike on.

As a Viper main, I’m really excited to see what changes Riot has in store for Icebox fans. It was already a great map, but I sure hope the updates make it better.