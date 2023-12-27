Who is VALORANT Agent 25? All leaks so far

VALORANT is expecting its next agent soon, and while Riot is yet to give out official hints, some exciting leaks have already teased a lot about Agent 25. From their release window to their expected role, I have all the purported details you’re looking for.

Agent 25 is going to be the game’s 24th agent—VALORANT Protocol’s numbering system skips Agent 7, hence the anomaly—and will follow Iso, the game’s seventh duelist who was introduced in Episode Seven, Act Three back in October 2023. The tac shooter currently hosts seven duelists, six initiators, five controllers, and five sentinels, so whatever you’re hoping for the next agent to be, let’s see if it matches the leaks, shall we?

Every leak and theory about VALORANT’s Agent 25, listed

If you’re looking for a short summary of all the VALORANT Agent 25 leaks, I’ve got you covered:

Potential release window: Episode Eight, Act Two; March 2024

Possible role: Controller

First potential teaser is a player card included in Episode Eight, Act One’s battle pass, scheduled for release on Jan. 9, 2024.

Alleged codename: Smokedancer

Simply put, that’s all we know about Agent 25 based on what reliable VALORANT leaker ValorLeaks reported on Dec. 25. But if you love theories, a lot can be concluded from the leaked player card.

Who will succeed Iso? Image via Riot Games

For starters, the player card sure looks pretty with its soothing shades of purple, yellow, blue, and pink. If you analyze beyond just the colors, however, you’ll see a dome-shaped structure, possibly a cocoon, shattering to reveal what looks like the wings of a butterfly. The player card also sports multiple small butterfly impressions all over. If we were to take a guess from this supposed teaser, this agent’s kit might wield butterflies to offer an edge in our VALORANT games. If not butterflies, that’s got to be some kind of insect with wings. A moth, maybe?

Speaking of them potentially being a controller, I’m very excited. It’s been over a year since Harbor was launched, and he isn’t easy to find value with in VALORANT’s current meta. While I love outplaying opponents with his High Tide, Cove, and Cascades, I’d very much like another smokes agent like Omen who can make their own plays and not be dependent on their team all the time. Whether Agent 25 will deliver on that expectation is something we’ll have to wait and see.

Considering that Riot usually releases a new agent every two Acts and the latest agent, Iso, was introduced in Episode Seven, Act Three, the potential release window of Episode Eight, Act Two, or March 2024 sounds just about right.

We’ll update this story as we learn more about VALORANT’s Agent 25.