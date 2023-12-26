First potential teaser and details for VALORANT Agent 25 leak

It’s been months since VALORANT welcomed a new agent, and based on Riot’s track record, it shouldn’t be long before a new Protocol member joins the game soon. In fact, with Episode Eight’s imminent release, leaks have already given out major details about the tac shooter’s next agent.

On Dec. 25, prominent leaker ValorLeaks uploaded an image of what’s purportedly a teaser for VALORANT’s Agent 25.

Are you excited for the next agent? Image via Riot Games

While the image is hard to read, as a teaser should be, it looks like the next agent’s kit might have a connection to butterflies or some kind of flying insect. Aside from the soothing hues, the image appears to depict a cocoon and a butterfly breaking out from it.

According to ValorLeaks, this teaser is a player card included in Episode Eight, Act One’s battle pass, and the new agent will purportedly be launched in Episode Eight, Act Two. This wouldn’t be the first time a VALORANT agent was teased through the game’s battle pass. Back in Episode Seven, Act Two, Riot added the Bulletproof player card to the Act’s battle pass to tease Iso before he was released in Act Three. So the aforementioned teaser for the next agent might be for their ultimate ability.

Lastly, ValorLeaks said the new agent, potentially codenamed “Smokedancer,” is seemingly a controller, meaning they’d join Viper, Harbor, Brimstone, Astra, and Omen to stir up the smokes meta. Being a controller main myself, I’m very excited to have another agent to master. It’s been over a year since we got Harbor in Episode Five, Act Three, so the controller meta is definitely calling for change.

Episode Eight, Act One is due to start on Jan. 9, 2024, and like all other Acts so far, it should continue for around two months. Episode Eight, Act Two should begin right after Act One ends, so if the leaks are to be believed, VALORANT’s Agent 25 might make their entrance in March 2024 at the start of the Act.