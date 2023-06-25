Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 7, Act 1

To kick off the seventh VALORANT episode, the Episode Seven, Act One battle pass will be the first ever that players can progress via a new progression system.

Starting on Episode Seven launch day, June 27, players will be able to participate in the new reworked daily mission system, passing daily checkpoints by playing matches and winning rounds to earn XP and the all-new Kingdom Credits, even via the new Team Deathmatch mode. On top of battle pass progress, the rewards earned from the new mission format can go towards agent recruitment events and the new Accessories store.

Here are some of the goodies you’ll be able to unlock and equip from the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.

All VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass rewards

All weapon skins

There are weapon skins from three collections to earn in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.

Blush

Guardian

Operator

Spectre

Frenzy

Composite

Melee

Marshall

Phantom

Sheriff

Stinger

Digihex

The Digihex skin line features a blue base skin, plus three alternate color variants (red/black, green, and black/gold) for:

Ares

Bulldog

Ghost

Judge

All gun buddies

There are 10 gun buddies available in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.

All player cards

There are 12 player cards in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.

All sprays

There are 15 sprays in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.

