Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 7, Act 1

Here are some of the goodies you’ll be able to unlock and equip from the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.
All VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass rewards
All weapon skins
There are weapon skins from three collections to earn in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.
Blush
Guardian
Operator
Spectre
Frenzy
Composite
Melee
Marshall
Phantom
Sheriff
Stinger
Digihex
The Digihex skin line features a blue base skin, plus three alternate color variants (red/black, green, and black/gold) for:
Ares
Bulldog
Ghost
Judge
All gun buddies
There are 10 gun buddies available in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.
All player cards
There are 12 player cards in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.
All sprays
There are 15 sprays in the VALORANT Episode Seven, Act One battle pass.
About the author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.