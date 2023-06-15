VALORANT’s Team Deathmatch features custom maps, loadouts, and weapon spawns

Riot Games has released a full look at its upcoming Team Deathmatch mode for VALORANT, providing a new way for players to team up and focus solely on their weapon aiming, as well as a new mode for players to utilize in the overhauled progression system coming to Episode Seven.

According to the details that have now been released by Riot, Team Deathmatch in VALORANT will pit teams of five together, across three custom maps: Piazza, District, and Kasbah. These maps feature no spike sites and significantly more obstacles and clutter, and they are designed more like team deathmatch maps you’d see in respawn multiplayer shooters like Call of Duty.

Players will also select a loadout at the start of one of four timed stages, or at any point when they are in the spawn room. The first stage of Team Deathmatch features pistols, the second stage prioritizes the Ares, Stinger, or Sheriff, the third stage features the Bulldog, Guardian, Spectre, or Ares, and finally, stage four features the primary rifles in the Vandal and Phantom. Players will still have access to their abilities, unlike in traditional solo Deathmatch.

The maps themselves will also utilize “weapon spawners” around the map, as well as recovery (healing) orbs and ultimate orbs. The goal for each team is to reach 100 kills first; players that are killed will respawn every 1.5 seconds.

Team Deathmatch will also play a major part in the new progression system coming when Episode Seven launches. Daily missions are being reworked, new agents will be unlocked via new agent recruitment event windows, and a new currency called Kingdom Credits can be earned and spent on agents still needing to be unlocked plus old battle pass accessories.

The mode should go live on June 27, 2023, with the launch of VALORANT Episode 7, Act I.

