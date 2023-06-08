How to earn and spend Kingdom Credits in VALORANT

VALORANT‘s progression system is getting a massive overhaul when Episode Seven launches in late June 2023, changing the way players approach daily missions and agent contracts. Players will be able to earn Kingdom Credits and spend them in many ways, most importantly on previous battle pass items (accessories) they may have missed.

Preeti Khanolkar, lead producer of premium content for VALORANT, explained the progression overhaul in great detail via a June 8 video, going over the improved daily mission rewards, the transition from agent contracts to agent recruitment events, and the new accessories store.

Here’s all the methods for earning and spending Kingdom Credits that are coming to VALORANT when Episode Seven launches around June 27.

Related: New VALORANT progression system coming in Episode 7 will finally let players access old battle passes

How to earn Kingdom Credits in VALORANT

Kingdom Credits are a new currency that will be introduced in the massive Progression system update coming with the Episode Seven launch. Players will be able to earn them by playing matches, completing daily and weekly missions, and making progress with the new agent recruitment process.

Players can earn XP and Kingdom Credits just by playing. Screengrab via Riot Games.

Players will earn Kingdom Credits alongside traditional XP, and will earn more depending on the number of rounds won and played. Kingdom Credits can also be earned from the new Team Deathmatch mode coming in Episode Seven.

What can I spend Kingdom Credits on in VALORANT?

There are two primary things to spend Kingdom Credits on.

Give me more Boba Buddies. Screengrab via Riot Games.

The first are listed in the accessories store, which is a new storefront that will feature various items from previous battle passes that the player doesn’t already own. This can either be items from a battle pass level that the player never reached, or items from a premium battle pass that the player never purchased. New items will hit the store each week, and you’ll be motivated to spend some of those Kingdom Credits as there is a maximum amount that a player can hold onto.

Spend those Kingdom Credits on new faces. Screengrab via Riot Games.

Secondly, players can use Kingdom Credits as part of the new agent recruitment process. Starting in Episode Seven, instead of selecting an agent contract and unlocking an agent by leveling that up, players can participate in a limited time agent recruitment event immediately after a new agent releases. Players will unlock the agent during the event by reaching a certain amount of XP, but if they miss out on the new agent during the event, they can spend Kingdom Credits to unlock them after (or just use VALORANT Points).

The new progression system is coming in Episode Seven, and players have a good chance to use that new agent recruitment system right away.

About the author