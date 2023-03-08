Riot Games partnered with Microsoft’s subscription service Xbox Game Pass in December 2022, effectively unlocking features for some of the publisher’s titles such as League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT.

The big advantage for VALORANT players subscribed to Game Pass is that they get to unlock all agents immediately as soon as their Riot account is connected to the Microsoft account. VALORANT players are also granted access to the new agents right after they are released.

These perks are great for every VALORANT player, but it’s especially good for those who don’t have a lot of time to invest in the game and are having a hard time unlocking agents. One good trick is to subscribe to Game Pass for one month or two, figure out what agents you want to unlock, and then grind toward unlocking them after the subscription is no longer active and you can’t play with every agent anymore.

To get the advantages of having a Game Pass subscription in VALORANT, however, you must learn how to link your Riot account to your Microsoft account that has an active Game Pass subscription. Here’s how you do it.

How to link Xbox Game Pass to VALORANT

Access Riot’s official website. Press the button “Link your Xbox profile” in the middle of the screen. This will redirect you to a page where you can log in with your Microsoft account email. Log in with your email and password. Riot will ask you if you want to connect both accounts and use your Xbox Game Pass information, all you have to do is press “Yes” at the bottom of the page. Sign in with your Riot account.

After you complete the steps above, you should be granted the benefits of your Game Pass subscription in your VALORANT account. If you stop paying for the subscription, you’ll lose access to the agents you haven’t unlocked.