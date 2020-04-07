How to unlock additional characters in VALORANT

When you boot up VALORANT for the first time, you might notice that your character pool is a little small. Luckily, there’s a way to unlock other agents to try out in games—just be prepared to grind a bit.

If you’re also struggling on which agent to unlock, you can actually try out all of the characters in training to get a feel for their abilities before picking them up.

Screengrab via Riot Games

After leveling up naturally in the game, you might unlock a Free Agent reward. These are unlocked in the open beta at levels five and 10 (at least). They’ll instantly be added to your account once you reach those milestones.

Screengrab via Riot Games

After reaching level five or getting an Unlock Agent reward, you need to head to the Collection tab in the main menu and then click agents. Cycling through agents you don’t own will give you the option to unlock them with the token you just picked up.

You can, of course, purchase agents with real cash too. But if you want them for free, this is the best way to go about doing it.