VALORANT’s new progression system, explained: Kingdom Credits, new daily missions, and more

Load up, agents. VALORANT’s seventh season is kicking off on June 27 and Riot Games is making some pretty significant changes to how players will be leveling up in the game, as well as how they are rewarded for all of the hours they’ve put into grinding alongside their friends and teammates.

The new progression system will bring a ton of new ways to unlock agents, gear, goodies, and even previous battle pass accessories, just in case you missed out on something you really want to show off while fighting for supremacy out in the field.

From new daily rewards to a free currency system, here are all of the changes to VALORANT‘s progression system.

Plenty of changes are in store for players in episode seven. Image via Riot Games

Reworked daily missions

Players can now track themselves through daily milestones called checkpoints. Every time a player reaches a checkpoint over the course of their playtime, they will be given 1,000 XP and 150 Kingdom Credits.

Each “diamond” consists of four checkpoints, and there are four diamonds available every day. This means there is a maximum of 16 daily checkpoints available, giving the most-active users up to 16,000 XP and 2,400 Kingdom Credits.

Daily missions can also stack, and if you aren’t able to play every single day, no problem: There are catch-up bonuses for those who still want to earn their way to the next accessory or agent on their list but don’t have as much time to grind.

Kingdom Credits

Kingdom Credits are a free currency that can be earned through playing games of any kind, along with bonus credits for any won rounds. These credits are earned alongside battle pass points and agent recruitment XP but are capped at 10,000 credits in your inventory.

As a result, you’ll want to spend these credits as often as you can, so you don’t run out of space and lose out on possible credits in the future.

These credits can be used to unlock a number of items, including agent-specific gear and previous battle pass items like gun buddies, player cards, sprays, and titles. The accessory store will be the place to buy these accessories, and they will be randomly chosen, rotated weekly, and made unique for every player. None of the weapon skins are available, and no accessories from the three most recent battle passes will be featured in the store.

You also use credits to buy agents from the agent store.

How to buy agents and agent gear

Previously, the only way to unlock agents was by leveling up their specific contract, while also earning agent-specific sprays, player cards, gun buddies, and weapons along the way. For episode seven, the system has now been split into the agent store, agent gear, and agent recruitment events.

Agent recruitment events are free event passes that activate as soon as a new agent drops on the live servers and will stay active for the first month of their release. Unlocking an agent will still take the same amount of time as before, but while you earn agent recruitment progress, players will also gain credits they can use in the agent store, agent gear, and accessory store.

If you aren’t able to level up and unlock an agent in time during the recruitment event, you can also buy the agent in the agent store using credits, VP, or agent unlock tokens.

The agent gear store, on the other hand, is where all the items from agent contracts have gone. If you own an agent, you can choose to either unlock their gear with credits or spend them on other items. Gear also unlocks in specific tier order, with 10 tiers to climb for all of the items.

