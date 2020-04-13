How to refund agents, contracts, and weapon skins in VALORANT

Are you sick and tired of the agent you recruited in VALORANT? Having second thoughts about the skin you just bought? You can get a refund and start from the beginning.

When you load up VALORANT for the first time, you’re presented with five free characters. After a few wins, you can unlock two more. But if you want to complete the set and try all 10 agents out for size, you’ll have to wait a long time. The next agent on the list requires 30,000 XP or about 100 wins.

If you recruited Viper but you aren’t a fan of her slow and methodical playstyle and you’d rather play Raze and one-shot everyone with your rocket launcher, there’s a simple solution. You could sit, wait, and grind for hours on end or you could get a refund.

Similar to League of Legends, Riot has added a quick and easy refund system to VALORANT. It applies to agents, contracts, weapon skins, or anything purchased with either VALORANT Points (VP) or Radianite Points (RP).

Refunds for purchasable VALORANT content are allowed for unused content purchased with VP or RP within the last seven days.

Screengrab via Riot Games

If you want a refund, click here, scroll down, and select “My Order History.”

Next, simply choose “Refund” on the item or items you want to be refunded. Your VALORANT client will then load up a small patch and you’ll be good to go.