How to progress daily missions and hit checkpoints in VALORANT

When Episode Seven, Act I launches in VALORANT on June 27, the entire progression system is getting a massive revamp, changing the way players unlock agents, earn a new currency known as Kingdom Credits, and complete their daily missions. This new rework to daily missions will completely change how they are completed.

Prior to the start of Episode Seven, players got two daily missions to complete, each rewarding 2.000 XP. Every 24 hours, these would expire and be refreshed with two new missions. But all that changes in Episode Seven.

How do reworked dailies work in VALORANT?

Starting in Episode Seven, players will earn progress toward new daily milestones called checkpoints. With the exception of standard Deathmatch, players will be able to earn checkpoint progress by playing any game mode.

Each day, players will have four checkpoints, each consisting of four charges (for a maximum of 16 charges you can earn a day). You will earn charges depending on the game mode you play, and each checkpoint awards XP that goes toward the battle pass, an event pass, or the active agent recruitment event. Passing checkpoints also awards Kingdom Credits.

If you miss a day of play, your four checkpoints will convert into a catch-up bonus that applies a multiplier toward one of your checkpoints the following day.

Related: How to refund agents and weapon skins in VALORANT

How do I reach daily checkpoints in VALORANT?

Checkpoint progress is earned by completing matches and winning rounds. Here is the amount of progress players make toward dailies per game mode:

Unrated: One progress per round won.

One progress per round won. Competitive: One progress per round won.

One progress per round won. Swift Play: One progress per round won.

One progress per round won. Premier: One progress per round won.

One progress per round won. Spike Rush: Two progress per match played.

Two progress per match played. Escalation: Two progress per match played.

Two progress per match played. Team Deathmatch: Two progress per match played.

Only standard Deathmatch doesn’t provide progress toward dailies, with the goal of Deathmatch still being for warmups.

About the author