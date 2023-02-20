Who is VALORANT Agent 22? All details so far

VALORANT players have learned a little bit about what Riot Games has planned for the game in 2023.

Riot character producer John Goscicki shared a video on Feb. 20, detailing what the devs have in store for VALORANT this year. He confirmed three new agents are set to be released in 2023—and he even gave an extremely brief teaser for the next character joining the game.

Character Producer @RiotMEMEMEMEME returns with the latest State of the Agents to share a look at Agent plans in 2023 and yes, a tease. pic.twitter.com/EAZ40eO9P8 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) February 20, 2023

Here’s everything we know about VALORANT Agent 22 so far.

Agent 22 details

Not much is known about Agent 22 at this point. Goscicki briefly talked about the upcoming character at the end of the State of the Agents video posted on Feb. 20.

“Soon, Agent 22 will be joining the fight, bringing their own eclectic way to deal with situations, new ways to check corners, get onto locations, [and] plant the spike,” Goscicki said. “The battlefield can be a super stressful place. … Sometimes, you just need some friends with you, chilling with you as you walk down a path to the next bomb site.”

Screengrab via Riot Games

Based on that description, some fans are speculating that the “friends” teased by Goscicki could be a part of Agent 22’s kit. It’s unclear if that’s the case, but in the teaser image from the video, fans can see two clawed hands on the left side. It’s possible Agent 22 has a pet or some other creature who will help them out on the battlefield. Nothing else is known or confirmed about Agent 22’s potential abilities yet.

Earlier in the State of the Agents video, Goscicki said two of the three agents coming to VALORANT this year will fill the initiator and sentinel roles. It’s unclear if this applies to Agent 22, but it’s possible they could either be an initiator or sentinel character.

It’s also unknown exactly when Agent 22 will be added to VALORANT outside of Goscicki saying “soon.” As a rough estimate, it should be safe to assume Agent 22 will be released within the first half of 2023.

There’s still a ton we don’t know about Agent 22, so eager fans should stay on the lookout for more information from Riot.