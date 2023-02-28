VALORANT players share an easy and cheap way to unlock new agents

Unlocking agents in VALORANT can be a time-consuming grind and it’s especially difficult for new players who don’t have a lot of time to spend on the game throughout the week.

Riot Games gives players Brimstone, Jett, Phoenix, Sova, and Sage once they create a new account, and then it’s up to the players to grind VALORANT and unlock the rest of the roster gradually. For those who don’t wish to spend a lot of time playing VALORANT to unlock agents and are willing to spend a bit of money, there’s a way to actually unlock agents fasters, some players pointed out on Reddit.

If you wish to unlock agents faster, all you have to do is buy an Xbox Game Pass subscription for a month or two. Doing this will unlock all the VALORANT agents for you once you link your Riot account to your Xbox account, and then you can earn XP while the subscription is active and unlock the agents you enjoyed playing the most once you decide to cancel your Game Pass subscription. This will also allow you to experiment playing with every agent in the game and see what kind of playstyle fits you more since every character has unique perks.

If you use an email that has never been subscribed to Game Pass before, you can activate it for just $1 in the first month, which will spare you some decent money if your goal is mainly unlocking agents in VALORANT. The agents will no longer be available when you cancel your Game Pass subscription unless you unlock them.

In case you’re unclear on what agents you should unlock first, take a look at our VALORANT ranked tier list, which will explain to you why some agents are better in competitive VALORANT.