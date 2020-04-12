How to play Jett, VALORANT’s speedy, knife-throwing duelist

If you’re all about speed and precision when you play VALORANT, then Jett is the agent for you. She brings a ton of mobility and speed to any team, and can pull off some incredible mechanical outplays—but only if you can master her abilities.

In the right hands, Jett can give a defending team a great agent who can go toe-to-toe with almost any attacker. Meanwhile, Jett can help take a bomb site with ease and can dispose of any defenders by quickly coming at them from unusual angles. But it can also be very easy to get too aggressive with Jett, leading to a very quick death and angry teammates.

Here’s how to play Jett in a clean and efficient manner.

Abilities

Cloudburst : Throw out a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact. Hold down the ability button to bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory.

: Throw out a cloud of fog that obscures vision on impact. Hold down the ability button to bend the cloud’s in-flight trajectory. Updraft : After a brief wind up, propel yourself upwards.

: After a brief wind up, propel yourself upwards. Signature Ability—Tailwind : Immediately dash a short distance in the direction you’re moving.

: Immediately dash a short distance in the direction you’re moving. Ultimate Ability—Blade Storm: Arm yourself with several deadly throwing knives that deal moderate damage and kill on headshots. Scoring a kill restores all daggers. Left click throws a single dagger. Right click throws all remaining daggers in a short-ranged burst.

At first glance, Jett looks like the ultimate skill check agent. She does excel in fast-paced gunfights, but she also can provide more utility than just flying around her opponents while she clicks on heads.

She has a good vision blocker with Cloudburst, and she has a ton of great mobility abilities with Updraft and Tailwind. Finally, her Blade Storm can cut down an enemy team with a few clicks, but only if your aim in on point.

Playstyle

Screengrab via Riot Games

Jett’s Cloudburst gives a team good utility, whether she’s on attack or defense. It can provide teammates with valuable cover while they rush onto site, or it can discourage an enemy push into an area she’s guarding.

She is one of the best duelists in a straight firefight, however. The reason for this is her superior positioning abilities. In the middle of a gunfight, Jett can use Tailwind and Updraft to dash around and find surprising angles on her opponents that they wouldn’t normally expect. She can even position herself before the round begins on top of certain boxes or ledges to grab some big picks.

By combining all four abilities, Jett can pick up huge multi-kills, but only if you have good accuracy with her Blade Storm. Her ultimate can kill enemies with one strike to the head, even while in the air. By throwing around Cloudbursts, Jett can disorient enemies while she flies over them, repositions behind them, and takes them out in the smoke.

The only thing you have to control is how aggressive you decide to get. Jett doesn’t have any crowd control, which means that if you run into a well-coordinated squad, they’ll easily drop you if you don’t have a team backing you up. It’ll be tempting to throw some smoke, jump in and go for a hero play—but Jett isn’t invincible.