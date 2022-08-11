Full VALORANT agent release order

From Agent 1 to Agent 19, here's when every VALORANT agent made their first appearance.

The cast of playable VALORANT characters has been steadily growing since the game’s release in 2020. Riot Games has been punctual about releasing new content, including skins, maps, and agents.

The game includes a variety of agents from all over the world, representing different cultures, personalities, and abilities. But as more and more new players download the free-to-play first person shooter, they may be wondering who the first agents in the game were, and how we got to the 19 agent roster we have today.

It is important to remember while each VALORANT agent has a number assigned to them (i.e. Brimstone is Agent 1, Viper is Agent 2, etc.) the numbers do not correspond to their release order in the game, but rather the order in which they joined the VALORANT protocol in the game’s lore.

Agent 8 is still unknown and not available in the game.

Here is a list of all 19 VALORANT agents, in the order they were released.

1-10) Original VALORANT roster

These are the ten agents who were available in the VALORANT closed beta when it was released in April 2020. Raze was the last agent to be added prior to the beta; she made her debut there.

While the design of some of these early agents might seem basic compared to the newer additions in recent episodes, these are the characters that started it all for VALORANT. Teaching new players the basics of the four different roles in the game, it was easy to understand how to create a strategic team composition around these agents.

Brimstone

Brimstone is an American Controller agent and the leader of VALORANT. As Agent 1, in the lore he serves as the commander of all the other VALORANT agents.

Viper

Viper, another American, is a less-traditional Controller agent. She is a chemist who specializes in researching poisonous gas and uses it in battle.

Omen

Omen is a mysterious… human…? Or human-like figure who comes from an unknown place. He lurks in the shadows, has two dark smokes, and can teleport around the map.

Cypher

Cypher, an agent from Morocco, explores the role of a Sentinel by way of watching all areas of the map with his equipment.

Sova

Sova is a Russian hunter equipped with a bow and arrow. He is one of the best agents for gathering information via his recon dart.

Sage

Sage is the quintessential healer in the game, and can even resurrect fallen agents from death. She is originally from China, and utilizes radianite to create slow fields and walls. She is second in command to Brimstone.

Phoenix

Phoenix is a chill guy from London with lots of confidence. He uses fire as his primary ability, blinding and damaging enemies with it.

From South Korea, Jett flies in riding the clouds and the wind. She is the second-fastest agent in the game, and excels at taking her enemies by surprise.

Raze

Raze is another Duelist with a potential for mass destruction. Carrying a variety of homemade weapons and tools, she is a master of dealing damage and causing chaos. She is originally from Brazil.

Breach

Breach is a Swedish man who lost both of his arms and now uses mechanical ones to flash and stun his enemies.

The first 10 agents provided a solid foundation for the game to continue to grow and expand upon the existing abilities and designs. Many of these VALORANT agents have received subtle changes to their kits as the game has evolved through various patches.

11) Reyna

Reyna was released with version 1.0, the official release of VALORANT on June 2, 2020, so many players don’t remember a version of the game without her. Another Duelist, Reyna’s design brought in a character that rewards players directly for their kills and gun skill, since she can only use her abilities once she has killed an opponent.

Reyna continues to be an extremely popular pick in ranked VALORANT games, especially among players who have the confidence and aim to make an impact.

12) Killjoy

German scientist Killjoy was added in patch 1.05 in Aug. 2020 and was the first agent to debut after the game’s full release. Though she was only the twelfth agent to become playable, her number is actually Agent 4 as one of the first members of the VALORANT protocol.

Killjoy’s addition added a ton of different utility to the game. Her turret was a unique ability reminiscent of characters from other FPS games, and Killjoy players had to become masters of utility usage in order to play the new Sentinel agent to her fullest potential.

13) Skye

Riot added another Initiator to the game in Oct. 2020 with patch 1.11. Skye is another heavy utility-focused agent, with abilities that both gather information and assist her teammates. She is the second agent in the game with the ability to heal other agents on her team. She is from Australia.

Skye was considered overpowered for a time before Riot scaled her back, making her ultimate more expensive and decreasing the number of flashes she can have at once. In the right hands, she is still a very powerful Initiator.

14) Yoru

Yoru is one of VALORANT’s most controversial agents because of his abilities. He was released in Jan. 2021 with version 2.0. Upon release, the Duelist from Tokyo had a kit that developers quickly realized was not strong in gameplay. After the initial hype of a new agent, Yoru’s pickrate decreased dramatically and players were left with an agent with an incredible aesthetic but no gameplay to show for it.

In patch 4.04, Yoru received a major rework to several of his abilities and his pickrate came back up again. Now he fulfills the role of a dark, stealthy Duelist much better.

15) Astra

After Yoru, Ghanian agent Astra quickly made her debut in March 2021 with patch 2.04. She was the first new Controller agent since VALORANT’s release, nearly a year after the closed beta. Astra is commonly referred to as the agent that one needs a “galaxy brain” to play, not only because of her space-themed aesthetic but also because she is difficult to master. Astra utilizes a different system when placing her smokes that involves buying stars instead of the abilities directly.

This new mechanic made Astra confusing at first, but once players came up with tactics to use her to her fullest potential, she became one of the strongest agents in the game. She has since had a nerf, but remains a strong pick for players who are confident with her kit.

16) KAY/O

KAY/O is the first robot agent. He is from Earth, but in an alternate universe. He was released with patch 3.0 in June 2021. In lore, he traveled back in time to present-day Earth and was recruited into the VALORANT protocol. Though he doesn’t have a face, the screen on his head conveys certain expressions and actions.

KAY/O marked the fourth Initiator addition to the roster. He has flashes and AOE damage abilities, as well as his signature ability that suppresses agents. Once an enemy is suppressed, they can’t use any of their unique agent abilities—just the guns they bought coming into the round.

17) Chamber

Chamber is a dapper man from France that strolled into the game in Nov. of 2021 with patch 3.1. He is a Sentinel, having abilities that enable him to hold angles and watch flanks, but since his addition into the game he has been played with an aggressive style. He has his own guns as a part of his kit that are encorporated into his abilities.

Chamber has received several nerfs since his debut patch, in 4.09 and 5.03. In pro play, many of the best players in the world have emerged while playing Chamber.

18) Neon

Neon is a lightning fast agent from Manila and the first agent to be released in 2022 with patch 4.0 in January.

She was introduced as a Duelist who could rival the speeds of Jett, who had been getting high pick rates since the game was released. She has electricity flowing through her body that charges all of her abilities. She can run faster than any other VALORANT agent with her High Gear ability, and her ultimate introduced one of the first tracking abilities in the game.

Neon received a lot of positive reception from fans upon her release, since many players had been calling for Southeast Asian or Filipino representation in a mainstream game for several years.

19) Fade

Fade is VALORANTs newest agent, making her debut in patch 4.08 in April 2022.

Fade is the first Turkish agent and is an Initiator. Her abilities are focused on gathering information and blinding enemies, but she uses a nightmarish force to accomplish this and has a dark appearance. Lore-wise, Fade started off as an enemy to the VALORANT protocol but was eventually persuaded to join their ranks.

Similarly to the other VALORANT Initiators, playing Fade effectively requires map awareness and teamwork in order to get the most value from her abilities.