Category:
Valorant

VALORANT’s newest agent Clove can resurrect themselves with their ultimate

Death is not always the end.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Mar 24, 2024 10:15 am
VALORANT agent Clove in the midst of casting their self-resurrection ultimate ability.
Image via Riot Games

The next VALORANT agent has arrived and the Scotland native Clove looks poised to drastically shake up the meta with an ultimate ability that can truly change the game.

Recommended Videos

Clove’s ultimate, Not Dead Yet, permits them to resurrect themselves immediately after death—but with a small catch. The ultimate has to be cast within two seconds of being killed and Clove has roughly 11 to 12 seconds to get either a kill or a damaging assist, or they will die again. League of Legend fans will be familiar as we’ve seen an effect like this in the MOBA via Renata Glasc’s Bailout ability.

VALORANT agent Clove in the midst of casting their self-resurrection ultimate ability.
They’re back. Image via Riot Games

Even without their ultimate online, Clove can still provide value to their team when they’re dead, as they can use their smoke ability Ruse even after death. When Clove casts Ruse, they bring up a global map that’s strikingly similar to Brimstone’s, and Clove can deploy multiple smokes concurrently.

Rounding out Clove’s ability kit is a Molotov-like ability called Meddle that applies Decay to caught enemies rather than deal damage, and a Reyna-like ability called Pick-Me-Up that Clove can absorb from an enemy they’ve killed or damaged for haste and some temporary health.

To say this is a controller ability kit that strays from convention would be an understatement, as it encourages players to be more aggressive with angles and playmaking. Even if Clove dies, they can still make an impact in the round—especially if they have their ultimate online. “You need to take risks and trade your own life for the greater good to remove enemy utility from the round,” said agent gameplay designer Dan Hardison. “Sometimes it’s correct for Clove to run in and die.”

The ability kit design for Clove is meant to significantly shake up the “very retake heavy” controller meta in VALORANT, as the current crop of controllers are “often forced to use utility to just stall and leave the site to wait for their teammates to show up.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Full VALORANT agent release order
Valorant agents Jett, Raze, and Killjoy walking toward the camera.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Full VALORANT agent release order
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Clove’s death-defying smokes are a blessing in disguise for VALORANT’s wary controller mains
Clove resurrects herself in VALORANT
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Clove’s death-defying smokes are a blessing in disguise for VALORANT’s wary controller mains
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Best agents to play with Clove, VALORANT’s new agent
Clove, VALORANT agent
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Best agents to play with Clove, VALORANT’s new agent
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Full VALORANT agent release order
Valorant agents Jett, Raze, and Killjoy walking toward the camera.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Full VALORANT agent release order
Jerome Heath and others Jerome Heath and others Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Clove’s death-defying smokes are a blessing in disguise for VALORANT’s wary controller mains
Clove resurrects herself in VALORANT
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Clove’s death-defying smokes are a blessing in disguise for VALORANT’s wary controller mains
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 24, 2024
Read Article Best agents to play with Clove, VALORANT’s new agent
Clove, VALORANT agent
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Best agents to play with Clove, VALORANT’s new agent
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 24, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.