All Clove abilities in VALORANT

After plenty of rumors and speculation, Riot Games has finally added another superstar agent to VALORANT‘s ever-growing roster with Clove, a Scottish troublemaker and Controller with some game-changing abilities.

The young immortal can cause chaos for her foes throughout a round with a plethora of different skills, whether she is ripping through a fiery gunfight or helping her allies from the cold depths of death. She also has the uncanny ability to revive herself after dying, adding even more unpredictability to her play as she dives into the fray alongside her teammates.

“Early on into the process, we identified the Controller role as ripe for opportunity for more aggressive playstyles, as prior to Clove we felt that choices were limited outside of Omen for players who wanted to really take the fight to their opponents,” Agent gameplay designer Dan Hardison said. “We wanted Clove to teach VALORANT players how to assess the value of their life within any given round.”

Here are all of Clove’s otherworldly abilities in VALORANT.

Clove abilities in VALORANT, explained

(E) Ruse

Equip Ruse to view the battlefield from above, and press Fire to set the locations where Clove’s clouds will appear. Press Alt-Fire to confirm the location, launching purple and blue clouds that block vision in the chosen space. Clove can use this ability after death around any ally that they are spectating at that moment.

(Q) Meddle

When equipped, Clove pulls out a fragment of immortality essence. When thrown, the fragment erupts after a short delay and temporarily decays all enemies within its area of effect.

(C) Pick-me-up

When Clove gets a kill or assist, they can absorb the life force of that same fallen enemy, gaining haste, temporary health, and can even overheal themselves for a few moments.

(X / Ultimate) Not Dead Yet

After dying, Clove has a short time frame where they can resurrect themselves after a short delay, similar to Sage’s revive mechanic. Once resurrected, they must earn a kill or a damaging assist within a short amount of time, or they will die once more.

