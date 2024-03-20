Overpowered? New VALORANT leaks offer incredible insights into agent Clove’s abilities

VALORANT’s Agent 25 is set to join the enigmatic agent roster in a few days. While Riot Games has revealed a few details about the controller agent already, thanks to a series of new leaks, we now have a good idea of how their abilities will look.

Besides several leaks indicating the appearance, gender, and ability names of VALORANT’s Agent 25, on March 19, a video featuring descriptions and looks of their titillating abilities surfaced online. Supposedly named Clove, they will wield the following abilities:

Smokes that muffle the audio of anyone holding inside it.

A bag-like resurrection point that allies can use to bring Clove back after her death.

A Radiant ability that can disrupt enemy powers, possibly like KAY/O’s knife.

Ultimate ability that shows several butterflies, but not what they do.

Another leak indicated the names and icons of Clove’s abilities. If we match up the names with the descriptions above, here’s what they should look like:

C – Pick Me Up (resurrection) Q – Meddle (power-disabling radiant ability) E – Ruse (deafening smokes) X – Flight Path (several butterflies inflicting an unknown effect)

While the video showcases the abilities, many players pointed out it could be fake. But those descriptions don’t sound odd enough to be completely dismissed. The leaked ability descriptions, however, sound slightly overpowered and not similar to what our existing controllers offer.

Even if it is a fan theory, the video quotes some of our existing VALORANT agent’s voice lines referring to the new agent and theorizes the abilities based on it. For example, Fade refers to Agent 25 with “bright lights starting around the dim room, silenced gun fire and hundreds of butterflies” in a voicemail to Brimstone. One of Cypher’s voice lines talks about how they leave behind an “empty body bag,” while Phoenix refers to them being a great duo with both “coming back to life.”

Earlier this month, Riot informed us that Agent 25 will introduce a fresh way to play controllers in VALORANT, where “dropping smokes takes on a new life.” Considering all this, I can see the deafening smokes and resurrection abilities happening, although it’s better to take it as just a leak and not official information.

