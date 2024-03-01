Who is Agent 25? VALORANT’s next controller bringing ‘new life’ to smokes

Agent 25 is the first new agent coming to VALORANT in 2024, and based on what the developers are telling us, it sounds like a major shift in how controllers are traditionally played.

As mentioned in the March 2024 Stage of the Agents post, the agent balance team for VALORANT noted a desire to be “a bit more proactive” going forward when it comes to making changes, while still holding onto its patient, measured approach philosophy. What this could mean for players is a new crop of agent additions with a bit more impact at launch, which could be the case starting with Agent 25.

But who is the mysterious new agent that could drastically change how controllers are played?

Everything we know about Agent 25 in VALORANT

Agent 25 abilities and playstyle

While most controllers “sit on the back line, providing utility for the rest of the team to make plays off of,” it appears that Agent 25 favors a more aggressive style that prioritizes taking fights. Agent 25 was supposedly made for solo/duo players, and players with equal parts aim and strategic sense.

There will supposedly be a lot of risk-taking involved with playing Agent 25, and it’s suggested that the reward will be worth it. “Having the team’s Controller be the first or second one out in a round is normally a daft play and can greatly limit you and your team’s options,” wrote character producer John Goscicki. “But we think it will lead to some beautiful moments.”

Who is Agent 25?

Very little is known about the Agent 25 character or their backstory. All we have to look at currently is a teaser image.

At least he’s using a silencer while in the library. Image via Riot Games.

In the image, Omen is firing his pistol at an unknown combatant while clutching a large book in what appears to be a library setting. The book features the symbol for the Scions of Hourglass, an organization that attempted to keep the existence of radianite a secret by hunting down prominent members of the Kingdom Corporation. Both Omen and Iso were previously agents of this organization.

A character is standing behind Omen, but you can only see their hands and a small portion of their chin, ear, and hair. It’s unclear if this is even Agent 25 or someone else entirely.