VALORANT Episode 8 cinematic finally explores some of Omen’s mysterious background

Omen has always been considered a favorite among VALORANT’s agents, so when players are finally treated to lore that reveals some of his backstory, the fans are all about it. But the latest reveal could lead to tensions between one of the game’s best friendships.

The Episode Eight cinematic, titled “RECKONING,” shows the team of Omen, Iso, Cypher, and Sova going after the leader of what appears to be an assassin’s syndicate, perhaps the one that previously hired Iso before he joined the VALORANT Protocol. When Omen gets one-on-one with the leader, though, details of both his past life and his transformation are finally revealed.

Via VALORANT on YouTube

Omen used to be an agent of this syndicate, perhaps under the codename Ghost, and was tasked with assassinating Dr. Sabine V. Callas, better known as Viper, to prevent public knowledge spread of Radianite. But Viper was able to splash her trademark chemicals in Omen’s face and lock him into a machine that ripped him apart, erased his memories, and turned him into the phantom-like being he is now.

Thanks to Sova’s use of his ultimate, present-day Omen is able to break free and take down his seemingly former boss, but a rift might now be forming with his new one in VALORANT Protocol founder Viper. When Sova mentions that Viper would want a report on the mission, Omen ominously says he will deliver it “personally.”

The reveal that Viper is somewhat responsible for Omen’s transformation is even more significant considering the two agents are friendly toward each other, with Omen even referring to her by her real first name Sabine in several in-game voice lines, while Viper calls him an “old friend.” But this friendship could be seriously tested after Omen discovered that Viper is not only behind his transformation, but has known about it for some time.