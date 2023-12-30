VALORANT Episode 8: Release date, new weapon, and everything we know

VALORANT is all set to welcome its eighth Episode, promising loads of new content besides the usual balance updates that follow. Being the first seasonal update of 2024, I’m sure you are excited about Episode Eight, Act One’s launch, so here’s everything we know or are expecting from it—so far.

What to expect from VALORANT’s Episode Eight, Act One?

Ready for a new poster? Image via Riot Games

While Riot is yet to confirm the rumors, commencing in the second week of Jan. 2024, the first Act of Episode Eight will purportedly introduce a new sniper rifle to VALORANT’s weaponry and a brand new weapon collection featuring what’s arguably the most uniquely designed melee skin so far, as well as return a revamped Icebox to the competitive map pool. Let’s dive into further details, shall we?

According to the in-game timer, Episode Eight, Act One will start on Jan. 9, 2024, for the Americas region—a few hours after the long-running Episode Seven, Act Three ends. For servers in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, the update should go live in the wee hours of Jan. 10.

Rumored VALORANT weapon Outlaw all set to break laws

Rumors of VALORANT getting a new sniper rifle began a while back, but reliable leaker ValorLeaks has claimed it’s set for launch in Episode Eight’s first Act.

Expected to be priced at 2,400 credits, the Outlaw is reportedly a double-barrel sniper rifle featuring a mean damage potential and accuracy that’s in between the Marshal and the Operator. Based on the leaks so far, the Outlaw is designed to cater to those who would prefer the role of a sniper over an assaulter in a full-buy round, but without having to break their economy.

Competitive map shuffle might mark Icebox’s return, Haven’s exit

It’s coming back. Image via Riot Games

VALORANT’s competitive map rotation pool has a seven-map rule, so besides adding new maps every once in a while, Riot also shuffles existing maps based on how the meta flows. According to recent leaks, Icebox will reportedly make a return in Episode Eight, Act One, and to accommodate it, Haven will make an exit.

While the community—especially Fnatic fans—is happy about Icebox’s return, Riot’s move to potentially remove Haven instead of the “boring” Ascent map has left many players confused and annoyed. The map shuffle is still a rumor, so Riot might announce something completely different as Episode Eight’s launch nears.

Rumored Kuronami bundle containing a ravishing melee skin

VALORANT receives a brand new weapon collection at the start of every Act, and thankfully, Episode Eight, Act One will not deviate from the trend. In fact, based on the leaks so far, you’d want to gear up for a rather amazing set of weapon skins, as well as a dreamy melee skin this time.

Episode Eight’s weapon collection is reportedly named Kuronami, featuring skins for the Vandal, Spectre, Marshal, and Sheriff. While the Kuronami weapon skins in their leaked form show incredible promise, none is as thrilling as the collection’s melee—Kuronami No Yaiba—with its chained, double kunai knife animation.

Ranked reset is going to be a hard one

For those unaware, new Episodes hard reset our VALORANT ranks as opposed to the soft reset that new Acts bring. At the start of Episode Eight, Act One, your rank will be hard reset, and you’ll have to play five matches to unlock your new rank. Since it’s a new Episode, the rank you unlock after the five matches will be a couple of ranks lower than what you achieved in Episode Seven, Act Three.

So if you finish Platinum Three in Act Three, you can drop to as low as Silver in the new Episode. Try to win as many matches as you can out of the five to unlock the highest possible rank.

New battle pass, agent changes, bug fixes, and more

Like always, Patch 8.0 is expected to bring some changes to agents, maps, and other experiences, as well as bug fixes.

It will also introduce a new battle pass for players to complete and earn non-animated weapon skins, player cards, sprays, Radianite Points, and more. Here’s an interesting tidbit about Episode Eight, Act One’s battle pass: it’ll reportedly have a player card, which is a teaser for VALORANT’s Agent 25.

We’ll update this story as and when new information is revealed.