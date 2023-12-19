Latest VALORANT leaks show off new Kuronami skins, including chained kunai melee

If you’re a VALORANT player looking for a unique melee to spam-inspect during the preparation phase of your matches, then you might be in luck.

Another leak today revealed a new skin collection headed to the game, titled Kuronami. This new skin line also supposedly features a beautiful new Vandal skin, along with the first dual-wielded chained melee skin in the game called the Kuronami no Yaiba.

Yet another kunai to add to your collection. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the various screenshots of the skins, the base colorway for the skin line appears to be green, although there will also be three other variants in purple, gray-white, and black. The design for the melee weapon will be familiar to Mortal Kombat fans since it features two kunai blades attached to a single chain, like Scorpion. It isn’t known what the melee animation will look like, but the options are wide and plentiful.

The Vandal, on the other hand, has gothic-style design elements built into its sharp edges, while also boasting a possible animated section near the middle of the gun. Like the melee, the Vandal has three other color variants available for purchase, meaning players should expect unique sound effects and other changes to make the skin pop.

There are, however, some fans who are already skeptical of the Vandal’s design, saying that the purple version looks far too much like the popular Reaver skin collection in the game. They do sport the same type of gothic look, although the Kuronami is much more rigid than the design of its predecessor.

They also don’t share the same color variants since the Reaver Vandal comes in red, black, and white as primary choices. The upgraded animations could add enough difference to the skin so that Reaver enthusiasts don’t get too defensive when the skins officially drop. Speaking of which, the release date of the new skin line is not known, but Riot Games may dish out more information in the coming weeks.