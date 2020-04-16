Phantom vs. Vandal: What’s the best rifle in VALORANT?

Cousins of Counter-Strike's M4A1 and AK-47, the Phantom and Vandal are bound to divide opinions.

Picture this scenario in VALORANT: You load into the buy phase with just the right amount of Creds for heavy armor and a rifle. But do you choose the Phantom or the Vandal?

Here’s how the two guns stack up against each other.

Phantom

Image via Riot Games

Stats

Cost: 2,900

2,900 Fire mode: Fully automatic

Fully automatic Head damage: 156

156 Body damage: 39

39 Leg damage: 33

33 Range: 15/30/50 meters

15/30/50 meters Magazine size : 30

: 30 Fire rate : 11

: 11 Penetration: Medium

Pros of the Phantom

Fast fire rate

Silenced

Thrives in close to medium range encounters

Controllable spray pattern

Large magazine

Cons of the Phantom

Damage falls off by 16 at the 15 to 30m mark

Damage reduced by an addition 16 at 30 to 50m

Vandal

Image via Riot Games

Stats

Cost: 2,900

2,900 Fire mode: Fully automatic

Fully automatic Head damage: 156

156 Body damage: 39

39 Leg damage: 33

33 Range: 50 meters

50 meters Magazine size: 25

25 Fire rate: 9.25

9.25 Penetration: Medium

Pros of the Vandal

The better of the two guns in terms of range

One-shot, one-kill at the 50m mark

Perfect for tapping

Slow fire rate

Erratic spray pattern

Difficult to control

Small magazine

The verdict

In terms of pure and unadulterated statistics, the Vandal edges slightly over the Phantom. Its one-shot, one-kill potential means it’s a reliable gun when tapping. In a long corridor or on an open site, the Vandal will almost certainly be the better choice when it comes to rifles.

But due to the nature of VALORANT’s close-quarter maps, the Phantom shouldn’t be underestimated. In a long-range gun battle, the player with the Vandal is favored. But up close and personal, the Phantom is king.

The Phantom’s fast fire rate and its five extra bullets add up to a great deal of damage. It might not be the best gun for tapping, but spraying is an entirely different story. It’s easy to control and its spray pattern is much more consistent than the Vandal.

The Vandal struggles with its erratic spray control and is inconsistent in close-range skirmishes. But a well-timed tap to the head will still average a kill.

In summary, choosing between the two guns is really all about your playstyle. If you like to lurk, sneak behind your opponents, push through chokepoints, or entry-frag, buy a Phantom.

If you prefer to take the methodical approach to the game, sit patiently on a bombsite, and bide your time for the enemy to appear in your crosshairs, buy a Vandal.