Phantom vs. Vandal: What’s the best rifle in VALORANT?

Picture this scenario in VALORANT: You load into the buy phase with just the right amount of Creds for heavy armor and a rifle. But do you choose the Phantom or the Vandal?
Here’s how the two guns stack up against each other.
Phantom
Stats
- Cost: 2,900
- Fire mode: Fully automatic
- Head damage: 156
- Body damage: 39
- Leg damage: 33
- Range: 15/30/50 meters
- Magazine size: 30
- Fire rate: 11
- Penetration: Medium
Pros of the Phantom
- Fast fire rate
- Silenced
- Thrives in close to medium range encounters
- Controllable spray pattern
- Large magazine
Cons of the Phantom
- Damage falls off by 16 at the 15 to 30m mark
- Damage reduced by an addition 16 at 30 to 50m
Vandal
Stats
- Cost: 2,900
- Fire mode: Fully automatic
- Head damage: 156
- Body damage: 39
- Leg damage: 33
- Range: 50 meters
- Magazine size: 25
- Fire rate: 9.25
- Penetration: Medium
Pros of the Vandal
- The better of the two guns in terms of range
- One-shot, one-kill at the 50m mark
- Perfect for tapping
- Slow fire rate
- Erratic spray pattern
- Difficult to control
- Small magazine
The verdict
In terms of pure and unadulterated statistics, the Vandal edges slightly over the Phantom. Its one-shot, one-kill potential means it’s a reliable gun when tapping. In a long corridor or on an open site, the Vandal will almost certainly be the better choice when it comes to rifles.
But due to the nature of VALORANT’s close-quarter maps, the Phantom shouldn’t be underestimated. In a long-range gun battle, the player with the Vandal is favored. But up close and personal, the Phantom is king.
The Phantom’s fast fire rate and its five extra bullets add up to a great deal of damage. It might not be the best gun for tapping, but spraying is an entirely different story. It’s easy to control and its spray pattern is much more consistent than the Vandal.
The Vandal struggles with its erratic spray control and is inconsistent in close-range skirmishes. But a well-timed tap to the head will still average a kill.
In summary, choosing between the two guns is really all about your playstyle. If you like to lurk, sneak behind your opponents, push through chokepoints, or entry-frag, buy a Phantom.
If you prefer to take the methodical approach to the game, sit patiently on a bombsite, and bide your time for the enemy to appear in your crosshairs, buy a Vandal.