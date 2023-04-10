VALORANT players agree on which Vandal and Phantom skins ‘feel’ the best

Vandal or Phantom? This is one of the biggest debates among VALORANT players. The two rifles are the go-to guns to buy on rounds when the team can afford them as they provide the most consistent results at all distances. Whether you’re a Vandal user or someone who swears by the Phantom, it’s safe to assume at least one of these rifles is your most commonly used gun.

And because players are typically running around with either a Vandal or Phantom in their hands for most of the game, they are more likely to care about what those guns look and sound like. Thankfully, some pretty nice skins exist in the shop to take your guns from plain and generic to flashy or clean.

Just as players love to debate over the superior rifle, they also discuss the best skins for their favorite rifles. Reddit user soosis opened up the discussion about the “best feeling” skins for the Vandal and Phantom, and many other VALORANT players chimed in with similar opinions.

The most commonly mentioned skin lines in the thread were some of the classics—Reaver, Prime, RGX, and Oni. Each of these skin lines has had two bundles released so far, which is quite rare for the average VALORANT skin. That just goes to show how popular these specific skins have been over the years.

Aside from the big four, there were a few honorable mentions from the thread—the “tree Vandal” and “Blub Blub.” The “tree Vandal” is a common nickname for the Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal, which spawns a giant tree as its finisher, one of the most distinct finishers in the game. Meanwhile, the fishy Neptune skin line is what fans often refer to as “Blub Blub” because of its splashy water sound effects. With their popularity just below the likes of the Reaver and Prime, it might only be a matter of time before we get a Neptune 2.0 or Gaia’s Vengeance 2.0.