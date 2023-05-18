All Vandal skins in VALORANT, ranked

Lucky for those who prefer VALORANT’s potent, one-tap-headshot rifle, the Vandal features some of the prettiest skins players can get. From lively animations to no-nonsense prints, Riot offers a diverse platter of designs for you to slap onto your favorite weapon. But not all Vandal skins are worth your hard-earned money, and we are here to help you choose the one you won’t regret buying in future seasons—hopefully.
As of Episode Six, Act Three, there are a total of 53 skins for the Vandal, including those in battle passes and store weapon collections. Skins can be purchased via the daily store and Night Market using VALORANT Points (VP), an in-game currency.
While cosmetics don’t offer any competitive advantage according to official claims, most players swear by certain weapon skins offering noteworthy aiming benefits.
Below, we have jotted down a tier list for you, ranking all Vandal skins in VALORANT from best to worst and relevant information for each. Note the list is subjective, so don’t be hard on yourself if you have wishlisted a B-tier skin.
All VALORANT Vandal skins tier list: Store collections
S-tier
S-tier Vandal skins are the cream of the crop, with most players seeking to add them to their VALORANT inventory. Equipped with impressive animations and satisfying sound effects, these Vandal skins are the best you’ll get in the tactical shooter.
That being said, considering their excellent design standards, some of these S-tier skins can burn a hole in your pocket. Regardless, with one of them in your agent’s hand, hitting those crispy headshots will no longer feel impossible.
Prime Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Reaver Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
RGX 11z Pro Vandal
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Elderflame Vandal
Price: 2,475 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Ultra
Champions 2021 Vandal
Price: 2,675 VP
Where to buy: No longer available for purchase
Skin type: Exclusive
A-tier
These aren’t as good as the S-tier skins but shouldn’t be classified as inferior. While A-tier skins receive much love from the community, they aren’t universal favorites, with some players deeming them too “distracting” or “not satisfying enough.”
A-tier skins may not be the best Riot offers for a Vandal fan, but you may prefer some of them due to their unique feel and eye-catchy aesthetics.
Glitchpop Vandal
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Araxys Vandal
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Oni Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Chronovoid Vandal
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Sentinels of the Light Vandal
Price: 2,175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Forsaken Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Prelude to Chaos Vandal
Price: 2175 VP
Where to buy: Daily store
Skin type: Ultra
Ion Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
B-tier
A considerable downgrade from S-tier and A-tier skins, B-tier skins are naturally less appealing than the names we mentioned above. While some of these skins can be upgraded to better colors or to feature prominent audio-visual effects, others are non-upgradable.
Neptune Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Origin Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Cryostasis Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Crimsonbeast Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Sakura Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Tethered Realms
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
C-tier
Yet another step down in quality, C-tier skins will manage to impress only a few of you. That being said, most C-tier skins are comfortably priced and can be suitable for thrifty VALORANT enjoyers.
Some of these designs radiate simple yet enticing glamor; you can pick them up if the untouched bullet audio of the Vandal doesn’t bother you as much.
Black.Market (for CS:GO fans!)
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Ego Vandal
Price: 1,775 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Premium
Luna Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Sarmad Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Horizon Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Titanmail Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
D-Tier
Vandal skins belonging to the D-tier are mostly regarded as worthless, even though they are some of the most affordable skins in VALORANT. If you were planning to get one of them due to their budget-friendly rates, we suggest saving up to grab a C-tier or a B-tier skin instead.
VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Team Ace Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Altitude Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Winterwunderland Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Silvanus Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Prism II Vandal
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
Sensation Vandal
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
Luxe Vandal
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
E-tier
Evidently, E-tier features the worst Vandal store skins in VALORANT so far. While having a unique opinion is completely fine, most players would agree with us on this one.
Nunca Olvidados Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Aristocrat Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Avalanche Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
Endeavor Vandal
Price: 875 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Select
Wasteland Vandal
Price: 1,275 VP
Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market
Skin type: Deluxe
All VALORANT Vandal skins tier list: Battle pass collections
S-tier
Interestingly, some of Riot’s finest works can be witnessed on Vandal skins belonging to VALORANT’s battle passes. With battle passes priced at just 1,000 VP, you’ve got yourself a steal deal if you own any one of these S-tier Vandal skins.
- Starlit Odessey (Episode Five, Act Three)
- K/TAC (Episode Three, Act One)
- .EXE (Episode One, Act One)
- .SYS (Episode Four, Act Three)
- Ruin (Episode One, Act Three)
A-tier
You don’t need to fret if you own these A-tier Vandal battle pass skins; you’ve still managed to grab an amazing bargain.
- Monstrocity (Episode Six, Act Three)
- Venturi (Episode Six, Act One)
- Lycan’s Bane (Episode Four, Act Two)
- Cavalier (Episode Two, Act Two)
- Depths (Episode Two, Act Three)
- Immortalized (Episode Five, Act Two)
B-tier
Even if you own these B-tier Vandal battle pass skins, they are likely sitting in the dust doing absolutely nothing.
- Hivemind (Episode One, Act Two)
- Nitro (Episode Three, Act Two)
- Schema (Episode Four, Act One)
How to get Vandal skins in VALORANT?
Now that you have access to an extensive tier list, scooping up the right Vandal skin to suit your flair is just a step away. If you want to purchase a Vandal skin featured in a previously launched store collection, keep an eye out for the daily offers that show up in VALORANT’s store section; these offers reset every 24 hours.
If you’re seeking a newly released skin and the bundle containing it hasn’t been rotated out of the store yet, you can purchase the skin from the collection’s page under the featured section.
Besides daily offers, you can also grab Vandal skins via the Night Market, a temporary in-game store event that Riot hosts every competitive frame. That being said, you can only get select, deluxe, and premium edition skins via this rotating store. Exclusive and ultra-edition skins can only be purchased via the daily offers section.
All Vandal store skins, except the Champions 2021 Vandal, are available to purchase via the daily offers, and most of them are eligible for the Night Market. The Champions 2021 bundle was an exclusive collection, launched to commemorate the VALORANT Champions 2021 event held in Berlin. It was only available for a limited time period; the skin isn’t eligible to appear in the daily offers section or the Night Market.
Battle pass skins are not eligible for daily offers or Night Market and can only be obtained by purchasing the battle pass for 1,000 VP when it’s live in VALORANT.