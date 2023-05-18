All Vandal skins in VALORANT, ranked

Lucky for those who prefer VALORANT’s potent, one-tap-headshot rifle, the Vandal features some of the prettiest skins players can get. From lively animations to no-nonsense prints, Riot offers a diverse platter of designs for you to slap onto your favorite weapon. But not all Vandal skins are worth your hard-earned money, and we are here to help you choose the one you won’t regret buying in future seasons—hopefully.

As of Episode Six, Act Three, there are a total of 53 skins for the Vandal, including those in battle passes and store weapon collections. Skins can be purchased via the daily store and Night Market using VALORANT Points (VP), an in-game currency.

While cosmetics don’t offer any competitive advantage according to official claims, most players swear by certain weapon skins offering noteworthy aiming benefits.

Below, we have jotted down a tier list for you, ranking all Vandal skins in VALORANT from best to worst and relevant information for each. Note the list is subjective, so don’t be hard on yourself if you have wishlisted a B-tier skin.

All VALORANT Vandal skins tier list: Store collections

S-tier

S-tier Vandal skins are the cream of the crop, with most players seeking to add them to their VALORANT inventory. Equipped with impressive animations and satisfying sound effects, these Vandal skins are the best you’ll get in the tactical shooter.

That being said, considering their excellent design standards, some of these S-tier skins can burn a hole in your pocket. Regardless, with one of them in your agent’s hand, hitting those crispy headshots will no longer feel impossible.

Prime Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Reaver Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

RGX 11z Pro Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Elderflame Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2,475 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Ultra

Champions 2021 Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2,675 VP

Where to buy: No longer available for purchase

Skin type: Exclusive

A-tier

These aren’t as good as the S-tier skins but shouldn’t be classified as inferior. While A-tier skins receive much love from the community, they aren’t universal favorites, with some players deeming them too “distracting” or “not satisfying enough.”

A-tier skins may not be the best Riot offers for a Vandal fan, but you may prefer some of them due to their unique feel and eye-catchy aesthetics.

Glitchpop Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Araxys Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Oni Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Chronovoid Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Sentinels of the Light Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2,175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Forsaken Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Prelude to Chaos Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 2175 VP

Where to buy: Daily store

Skin type: Ultra

Ion Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

B-tier

A considerable downgrade from S-tier and A-tier skins, B-tier skins are naturally less appealing than the names we mentioned above. While some of these skins can be upgraded to better colors or to feature prominent audio-visual effects, others are non-upgradable.

Neptune Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Origin Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Cryostasis Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Crimsonbeast Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Sakura Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Tethered Realms

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

C-tier

Yet another step down in quality, C-tier skins will manage to impress only a few of you. That being said, most C-tier skins are comfortably priced and can be suitable for thrifty VALORANT enjoyers.

Some of these designs radiate simple yet enticing glamor; you can pick them up if the untouched bullet audio of the Vandal doesn’t bother you as much.

Black.Market (for CS:GO fans!)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Ego Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,775 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Premium

Luna Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Sarmad Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Horizon Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Titanmail Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

D-Tier

Vandal skins belonging to the D-tier are mostly regarded as worthless, even though they are some of the most affordable skins in VALORANT. If you were planning to get one of them due to their budget-friendly rates, we suggest saving up to grab a C-tier or a B-tier skin instead.

VALORANT Go! Vol. 2 Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Team Ace Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Altitude Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Winterwunderland Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Silvanus Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Prism II Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

Sensation Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

Luxe Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

E-tier

Evidently, E-tier features the worst Vandal store skins in VALORANT so far. While having a unique opinion is completely fine, most players would agree with us on this one.

Nunca Olvidados Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Aristocrat Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Avalanche Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

Endeavor Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 875 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Select

Wasteland Vandal

Screengrab via Riot Games

Price: 1,275 VP

Where to buy: Daily store, Night Market

Skin type: Deluxe

All VALORANT Vandal skins tier list: Battle pass collections

S-tier

Interestingly, some of Riot’s finest works can be witnessed on Vandal skins belonging to VALORANT’s battle passes. With battle passes priced at just 1,000 VP, you’ve got yourself a steal deal if you own any one of these S-tier Vandal skins.

Starlit Odessey (Episode Five, Act Three)

Screengrab via Riot Games

K/TAC (Episode Three, Act One)

Screengrab via Riot Games

.EXE (Episode One, Act One)

Screengrab via Riot Games

.SYS (Episode Four, Act Three)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Ruin (Episode One, Act Three)

Screengrab via Riot Games

A-tier

You don’t need to fret if you own these A-tier Vandal battle pass skins; you’ve still managed to grab an amazing bargain.

Monstrocity (Episode Six, Act Three)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Venturi (Episode Six, Act One)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Lycan’s Bane (Episode Four, Act Two)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Cavalier (Episode Two, Act Two)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Depths (Episode Two, Act Three)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Immortalized (Episode Five, Act Two)

Screengrab via Riot Games

B-tier

Even if you own these B-tier Vandal battle pass skins, they are likely sitting in the dust doing absolutely nothing.

Hivemind (Episode One, Act Two)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Nitro (Episode Three, Act Two)

Screengrab via Riot Games

Schema (Episode Four, Act One)

Screengrab via Riot Games

How to get Vandal skins in VALORANT?

Now that you have access to an extensive tier list, scooping up the right Vandal skin to suit your flair is just a step away. If you want to purchase a Vandal skin featured in a previously launched store collection, keep an eye out for the daily offers that show up in VALORANT’s store section; these offers reset every 24 hours.

If you’re seeking a newly released skin and the bundle containing it hasn’t been rotated out of the store yet, you can purchase the skin from the collection’s page under the featured section.

Besides daily offers, you can also grab Vandal skins via the Night Market, a temporary in-game store event that Riot hosts every competitive frame. That being said, you can only get select, deluxe, and premium edition skins via this rotating store. Exclusive and ultra-edition skins can only be purchased via the daily offers section.

All Vandal store skins, except the Champions 2021 Vandal, are available to purchase via the daily offers, and most of them are eligible for the Night Market. The Champions 2021 bundle was an exclusive collection, launched to commemorate the VALORANT Champions 2021 event held in Berlin. It was only available for a limited time period; the skin isn’t eligible to appear in the daily offers section or the Night Market.

Battle pass skins are not eligible for daily offers or Night Market and can only be obtained by purchasing the battle pass for 1,000 VP when it’s live in VALORANT.

About the author