Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 6, Act 3

With the launch of VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three on April 25, almost all eyes are on the ambitious, admittedly impressive, but certainly expensive Radiant Entertainment System bundle, also known as the video game arcade bundle.

To many, the $120 price point for the bundle (which doesn’t include the cost of Radianite needed to fully upgrade it) is just a bit too high. Thankfully, for those with tighter coin purse strings but plenty of time to grind, there are a plethora of new items available in the VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three battle pass.

Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three.

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three weapon skins

There are three new skin lines available in the battle pass for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three: Bound, Monstrocity, and Moondash. With these skins, the game’s developers wanted to celebrate the launch of Gekko by presenting “a diverse and immersive world with a wide variety of creatures.”

Bound

The Bound skin line features skins for the Bulldog, Classic, Judge, Phantom, and a melee.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Monstrocity

The Monstrocity skin line features skins for the Ares, Sheriff, Spectre, and Vandal. There are three upgradeable color variants in addition to the standard color option.

Ares

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Sheriff

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Spectre

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Vandal

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

Moondash

The Moondash skin line features skins for the Frenzy, Guardian, Marshal, and Stinger. According to game producer Mingxi Zou, the Moondash skin line draws inspiration from the enchanting nine-tailed fox from Asian mythology.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three Gun Buddies

There are 10 gun buddies available with this act’s battle pass.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three Player Cards

There are 13 player cards available in this act’s battle pass.

Death Trap Monstrocity Moondash Nothing To Lose Radiants Detected Scylla and Charybdis Skyborne Greeting The Edge of Everything Best Served Cold Bound Caffeine Dreams Claw Master Claw Master (Epilogue)

All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three Sprays

There are 15 sprays available in this act’s battle pass.

Nothing to See here Omen Remembers Peace Out Perfect Disaster Put it on my Card Whack-a-Squirrel Already Locked Am I Clear Bound Don’t Look Back I’m Melting Monstrocity Moondash Nice! Not Your Healer

All images via Riot Games.