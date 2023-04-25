Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode 6, Act 3

With the launch of VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three on April 25, almost all eyes are on the ambitious, admittedly impressive, but certainly expensive Radiant Entertainment System bundle, also known as the video game arcade bundle.
To many, the $120 price point for the bundle (which doesn’t include the cost of Radianite needed to fully upgrade it) is just a bit too high. Thankfully, for those with tighter coin purse strings but plenty of time to grind, there are a plethora of new items available in the VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three battle pass.
Here are all the battle pass rewards for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three.
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three weapon skins
There are three new skin lines available in the battle pass for VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three: Bound, Monstrocity, and Moondash. With these skins, the game’s developers wanted to celebrate the launch of Gekko by presenting “a diverse and immersive world with a wide variety of creatures.”
Bound
The Bound skin line features skins for the Bulldog, Classic, Judge, Phantom, and a melee.
Monstrocity
The Monstrocity skin line features skins for the Ares, Sheriff, Spectre, and Vandal. There are three upgradeable color variants in addition to the standard color option.
Ares
Sheriff
Spectre
Vandal
Moondash
The Moondash skin line features skins for the Frenzy, Guardian, Marshal, and Stinger. According to game producer Mingxi Zou, the Moondash skin line draws inspiration from the enchanting nine-tailed fox from Asian mythology.
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three Gun Buddies
There are 10 gun buddies available with this act’s battle pass.
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three Player Cards
There are 13 player cards available in this act’s battle pass.
All VALORANT Episode Six, Act Three Sprays
There are 15 sprays available in this act’s battle pass.
All images via Riot Games.