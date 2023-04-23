VALORANT fans believe the latest bundle price is too damn high

The Radiant Entertainment System bundle, set to hit the VALORANT storefront on April 25 with the launch of Episode Six, Act Three, is one of the most ambitious and admittedly impressive-looking weapon skin bundles fans have seen yet. But despite the hype around the arcade-themed bundle, some fans think that the price that Riot is asking for it is too much.

While no official word about price has come directly from Riot Games just yet, multiple VALORANT insider accounts on Twitter are reporting that the bundle will cost 11,900 VP, which is the equivalent of $120. There’s also speculation that to unlock the full list of upgrades, including the Dance Fever and Knock Out variants inspired by dance and fighting games, players would need to purchase and spend roughly $25 worth of Radianite, which would bring the cost of a fully upgraded Radiant Entertainment System bundle up to a price point of nearly $150.

This is significantly more than some of the most expensive VALORANT bundles released during the game’s short history, most notably Spectrum, Protocol 781-A, and Elderflame, which each cost around 10,000 VP.

But has the Radiant Entertainment System bundle gone too far when it comes to price? A lot of VALORANT fans are saying yes, but those same fans also acknowledge that it will probably sell very well anyway. A thread on the VALORANT subreddit about the bundle’s high pricing features a number of users accepting that the bundle will likely sell well regardless of the increased price.

As with all new bundles, it is each individual player’s choice to decide whether or not to get it, but it does signify a potentially worrying trend where bundles get more and more expensive, and one has to wonder whether the bean counters at Riot could envision future bundles approaching the $200 price point if things continue unchanged.