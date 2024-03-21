Category:
Valorant

‘More aggressive than usual’: VALORANT pros give first reaction to Clove’s abilities

Fly like a butterfly, sting like a VALORANT agent.
Image of Cecilia Ciocchetti
Cecilia Ciocchetti
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 01:35 pm
Sentinels players zekken and TenZ laugh on stage at VCT Americas Kickoff 2024.
Photo via Sentinels on X/Twitter

We are just three days away from meeting the new VALORANT agent, Clove, who will be unveiled during the final day of VCT Masters Madrid. But ahead of their debut, and with the help of a few pro players, Riot Games is already starting to tease the new agent’s abilities coming to VALORANT.

Recommended Videos

Today, Riot shared the reactions to Clove’s abilities of four pro controller mains playing at Masters Madrid. Players from Sentinels, LOUD, Paper Rex and Karmine Corp have described Clove as a “different, cool” agent, one whose abilities left them clearly impressed.

A glowing butterfly wraps around a finger pointing upwards with the word "CLOVE" next to it.
Riot has been teasning the arrival of Clove for a few weeks now. Image via Riot Games

“I’m 100 percent playing that character,” said TenZ, whose anticipation to play Clove underscores even more the potential for a more aggressive approach. The Sentinels player said Clove looked like they were carrying an “orb of some sort” and has the abilities to place “an illusion.”

Tomaszy from Karmine Corp described a clip where “everyone was kinda freezed by butterflies,” implying Clove has a mesmerizing ability that could momentarily incapacitate opponents. And Paper Rex’s Mindfreak described one of Clove’s abilities to clone themselves (possibly the same ability TenZ’s “illusion” referred to), suggesting a mechanic that could mimic Yoru’s Fakeout. 

Collectively, these insights suggest Clove will bring a fresh and dynamic dimension to VALORANT, with abilities designed to surprise and challenge players in new ways. In particular, players accustomed to playing controllers might soon be dictating the pace of their games with abilities designed to facilitate bold plays. 

Clove will make their first appearance on March 24 during the showmatch ahead of the Grand Finals of the first international event of the year.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Representation always matters’: VALORANT fandom stands up to Clove non-binary backlash
VALORANT Agent 25 teaser image featuring a butterfly.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
‘Representation always matters’: VALORANT fandom stands up to Clove non-binary backlash
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 20, 2024
Read Article The best VALORANT crosshair color codes by color and map
Omen (back) and Viper (front) aim their weapons preparing to fire on Icebox in VALORANT.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
The best VALORANT crosshair color codes by color and map
Sharmila Ganguly and others Sharmila Ganguly and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Overpowered? New VALORANT leaks offer incredible insights into agent Clove’s abilities
A close up of Omen in VALORANT.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Overpowered? New VALORANT leaks offer incredible insights into agent Clove’s abilities
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Representation always matters’: VALORANT fandom stands up to Clove non-binary backlash
VALORANT Agent 25 teaser image featuring a butterfly.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
‘Representation always matters’: VALORANT fandom stands up to Clove non-binary backlash
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Mar 20, 2024
Read Article The best VALORANT crosshair color codes by color and map
Omen (back) and Viper (front) aim their weapons preparing to fire on Icebox in VALORANT.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
The best VALORANT crosshair color codes by color and map
Sharmila Ganguly and others Sharmila Ganguly and others Mar 20, 2024
Read Article Overpowered? New VALORANT leaks offer incredible insights into agent Clove’s abilities
A close up of Omen in VALORANT.
Category: Valorant
Valorant
Overpowered? New VALORANT leaks offer incredible insights into agent Clove’s abilities
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Mar 20, 2024
Author
Cecilia Ciocchetti
Freelance writer mainly focusing on the League of Legends and VALORANT esports scenes. Sometimes at events interviewing professionals of the scene, from players to the talented people working behind the curtains. You can reach out to me via Twitter.