New VALORANT leaks give first look at Agent 25, Clove

As we approach the final weekend of VCT Masters Madrid 2024, VALORANT fans are continuing to talk about the long-awaited reveal of the game’s next agent. For impatient players, however, more leaks have surfaced that have supposedly revealed the look of the new character.

Recommended Videos

In a new image posted by popular data miner and leak account ValorLeaks today, a sneak peek has been shown of the new agent, who is supposedly named Clove. They’re shown on what looks like an album art of some kind, with their character flipped around and their eyes closed.

Here’s a quick look at our next Controller, Clove | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/9jFQxcASjF — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) March 19, 2024

Clove is supposedly sporting short pink-purple hair with an earring on their left ear and a pink shirt with a broken heart on its chest. They also have a white hoodie underneath, a small choker, and a possible backpack. Overall, they’re rocking the same color scheme as the various teasers that have been shown in VALORANT‘s client and other teaser imagery found around some of the maps.

There’s also the same butterfly imagery and their name scattered across the image, along with the words “Defy Definition,” which could be a great hint toward what kind of agent they’ll be when they finally drop onto the live servers.

Developers and other leaks have defined Clove as a unique controller who will give “new life” to smokes, with one of their abilities being a possible revive. The new agent is also apparently going to allow players to be much more aggressive as a controller, giving them more agency in rounds rather than sitting back and using their utility first as their team pushes forward.

A real release date for the next agent may be confirmed by Riot Games when the big reveal happens on Sunday, March 24 when the VCT Masters Madrid Finals begins.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more