The name of VALORANT’s next agent may have leaked

A new age of Controller has arrived.
Published: Mar 8, 2024 12:02 pm
As we approach the start of VALORANT‘s first international professional competition, more speculation and possible leaks have released around the game’s next agent.

Most notably, new leaks have unveiled the 25th playable character’s name could be Clove, and that they are a Scottish agent that will take over the game with innovative smokes and a possible revive mechanic. A supposed screenshot of an in-game lore email from Deadlock to Brimstone shows the agent’s name, along with a bit of information around her character.

“Omen delivered Clove as promised,” Deadlock wrote in the leaked screenshot. “Clove is smart, has good intuition and is guaranteed to be fearless. Weapons training is on the agenda until they are ready for deployment. I tried to talk to Omen after the handover, but he didn’t say a word and just left when we were done. But the fact that he’s cooperating with us is saying something, isn’t it? I suggest we be patient.”

Agent 25 has already been teased in the current client and game, with several references to butterflies that have been speculated to be a large part of their ability set. According to leaks, the character will be a Controller agent that can actually play more aggressively due to their new style of smokes, leading to “some beautiful moments.”

The agent also has an announcement date set for the 2024 VCT Masters Madrid finals, which will be taking place on Sunday, March 24. There will most likely be a full reveal trailer played before the event kicks off, along with some gameplay footage from a playtest on the same day or later in the week.

