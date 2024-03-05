VALORANT’s next Controller agent has an official reveal date

After plenty of rumors and speculation over the last few weeks, VALORANT fans finally have concrete information around the game’s next agent.

The game’s next Act has finally arrived, and the update also brought a whole slew of different content, including a loading screen featuring important information around the return of Premier, the new Primordium skin bundle, the preview of the new battle pass, and VCT Masters Madrid 2024—which is connected to the agent reveal for VALORANT‘s next Controller.

The Defiance screen has new clues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new Controller agent, according to the new screen, will be officially revealed at the finals of VCT Masters Madrid taking place from March 14 to March 24. When the final two teams meet, Riot Games will be unveiling the latest character to join the ever-growing agent roster.

There are also plenty of hints towards the new VALORANT agent in the loading screen, including the background image that features an unknown character’s hand as it holds a glowing butterfly on a finger. This corroborates with the recent leaks around the agent and how they will be “bringing new life” to smokes in their kit.

There are also several Easter eggs around the various maps in the current competitive map pool that refer to the new agent, including a pink and purple poster on Breeze that references 2WORLDS with the same butterfly graphics. There are also other Easter eggs that can be found with the same posters and graphics, although not many clues to the full ability kit have been found so far.

You’ll only have to wait a couple of weeks before the agent is shown off at the VCT Masters Madrid finals on March 24.