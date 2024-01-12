VALORANT Masters Madrid 2024: Full schedule, format, and teams

The 2024 competitive VALORANT season is ramping up with several championship contenders and dark horse challengers alike, and they are all poised to make a run for a title at VCT Masters Madrid.

For the first time in the esport’s history, a major tier-one event will be held in Spain. At the tournament, eight of the best teams in the world will collide after earning their place as the dominant squads of their region. In Madrid, however, they will be battling for supremacy at the first of three major international events of the year.

With North America defending the global crown after Evil Geniuses’ win at Champions 2023, the rest of the world has been starving for an opportunity to prove themselves worthy of lifting a trophy for their respective regions. Every player is hungry for glory, and at Masters Madrid, the restraints are off and the fight is on.

How to watch VCT Masters Madrid 2024

Locked in. Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

You can catch the broadcast on Riot Games’ official VALORANT channels on Twitch and YouTube. There will, however, also be multiple other broadcasts in several languages from across the globe, along with a plethora of co-streamers so you can enjoy the festivities with your favorite content creator.

VCT Masters Madrid 2024 format

VCT Masters Madrid will take place from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 24, and will be split into two separate stages to decide a winner. To kick off the event, Riot will be starting off the tournament with a Swiss-style format, which pits teams with the same record against each other in every round until two teams are eliminated.

Afterward, the tournament will switch to a classic double-elimination style format for the playoffs until six teams eventually lead to one champion. There will also be a two-day break between the Swiss stage and the playoffs, giving players some much-needed breathing room to gather their senses and prepare for the next part of the tournament.

The schedule will be as follows:

March 14: Swiss stage

March 15: Swiss stage

March 16: Swiss stage

March 17: Swiss stage

March 18: Swiss stage

March 19 to 20: Break

March 21: Bracket stage

March 22: Upper bracket finals and lower bracket semifinals

March 23: Lower bracket finals

March 24: Grand finals

All participating teams at VCT Masters Madrid 2024

Eight arrive, one remains. Image via Riot Games

The playing field at Masters Madrid will be comprised of the two best teams from the Americas, EMEA, China, and Pacific regions, equalling eight total organizations. Two teams will be eliminated from the tournament after the Swiss stage, and six teams will take part in the bracket stage before a champion is crowned on March 24.