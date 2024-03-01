Category:
Valorant

When is VALORANT Agent 25 releasing?

Tick tock.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 1, 2024 03:27 pm
Raze spectating the Neptune Vandal in VALORANT's Split B Site
Screenshot by Dot Esports

VALORANT fans may have just welcomed a new character to the game’s ever-growing roster, but a new face might be joining the ranks very soon.

Recommended Videos

Agent 25 has been speculated around since December 2023 but has not been spoken of until recent leaks gave players a possible release date that has the community buzzing. With players finally settling down with Iso and his place within the meta, Riot Games could be introducing a new controller into the mix that might shake up strategies around the world.

This is everything we know about the release date of VALORANT’s 25th agent.

VALORANT Agent 25 release date

Omen VALORANT art.
Another agent to shroud the fight. Image via Riot Games

According to recent leaks, VALORANT’s 25th agent might be released later in March 2024 and, more specifically, around VCT Masters Madrid 2024. The first international tournament of the year will be taking place from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 24, which means the new agent won’t be dropping with the new Act that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 5.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation that Riot will be releasing a new agent just yet, although there has been some speculation around one certain player card in the recent battle pass. One card had an unknown graphic of a purple butterfly, and it had nothing to do with any existing agents or lore pieces that we know of.

Since Riot has used player cards to hint at future champion and map releases before, people are now quick to believe this new controller could be using some force of nature to block off the battlefield with a new take on smokes that gives them “a new life.”

This article will be updated as we get official details about Agent 25 and the character’s release date in VALORANT.

related content
Read Article New VALORANT controller agent might launch weeks after next act starts
Omen in VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
New VALORANT controller agent might launch weeks after next act starts
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Who is Agent 25? VALORANT’s next controller bringing ‘new life’ to smokes
Jett and Phoenix watch as Cypher, Viper, and Yoru walk out of the shadows.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Who is Agent 25? VALORANT’s next controller bringing ‘new life’ to smokes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 1, 2024
Read Article VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
VALORANT agents Omen and Phoenix on a red and black background.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article New VALORANT controller agent might launch weeks after next act starts
Omen in VALORANT.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
New VALORANT controller agent might launch weeks after next act starts
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Mar 1, 2024
Read Article Who is Agent 25? VALORANT’s next controller bringing ‘new life’ to smokes
Jett and Phoenix watch as Cypher, Viper, and Yoru walk out of the shadows.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
Who is Agent 25? VALORANT’s next controller bringing ‘new life’ to smokes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson Mar 1, 2024
Read Article VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
VALORANT agents Omen and Phoenix on a red and black background.
Category:
Valorant
Valorant
VALORANT stuck on loading screen? Try this
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır and others Mar 1, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.