When is VALORANT Agent 25 releasing?

VALORANT fans may have just welcomed a new character to the game’s ever-growing roster, but a new face might be joining the ranks very soon.

Agent 25 has been speculated around since December 2023 but has not been spoken of until recent leaks gave players a possible release date that has the community buzzing. With players finally settling down with Iso and his place within the meta, Riot Games could be introducing a new controller into the mix that might shake up strategies around the world.

This is everything we know about the release date of VALORANT’s 25th agent.

VALORANT Agent 25 release date

Another agent to shroud the fight. Image via Riot Games

According to recent leaks, VALORANT’s 25th agent might be released later in March 2024 and, more specifically, around VCT Masters Madrid 2024. The first international tournament of the year will be taking place from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 24, which means the new agent won’t be dropping with the new Act that is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 5.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation that Riot will be releasing a new agent just yet, although there has been some speculation around one certain player card in the recent battle pass. One card had an unknown graphic of a purple butterfly, and it had nothing to do with any existing agents or lore pieces that we know of.

Since Riot has used player cards to hint at future champion and map releases before, people are now quick to believe this new controller could be using some force of nature to block off the battlefield with a new take on smokes that gives them “a new life.”

This article will be updated as we get official details about Agent 25 and the character’s release date in VALORANT.