New VALORANT controller agent might launch weeks after next act starts

If you’ve been looking for another way to distort the battlefield in VALORANT, new developments might be bringing the answer to your prayers with the game’s upcoming 25th agent.

New leaks suggest the next agent to join VALORANT‘s ever-growing roster of characters will be a Controller, and that their release date will be coming up this month, according to popular dataminer and leaker ValorLeaks. The agent will not, however, be dropping alongside the game’s second Act of the year, and will instead release near the end of the month instead.

Agent 25 will not be releasing with the launch of Act 2. The agent will be dropping later this month. | #VALORANT — Mike | Valorant Leaks & News (@ValorLeaks) March 1, 2024

ValorLeaks also said fans could expect the agent’s release before or after VCT Masters Madrid, which will be taking place from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 24. There could also be a showmatch involving content creators and other professional players that could feature the new agent, like in previous releases where influencers were tasked to test out a character.

There aren’t many details surrounding Agent 25, save for some small leaks that were discovered at the end of last year. From their possible codename called Smokedancer, a hint at a Butterfly-based theme, and their role as a Controller, there isn’t any other information around their design or actual name.

Control the battlefield, control the game. Image via Riot Games

There was on aspect that was also revealed by ValorLeaks, however. “When dropping smokes takes on a new life,” a line read, which has sparked even more discussion in the VALORANT community. Some fans think this could mean a moving smoke that travels along the battlefield, which could add a whole new element to taking sites, holding angles, and surprising your enemies.

VALORANT Episode Eight, Act Two is scheduled to drop on Tuesday, March 5, so keep your eyes peeled for more information around a possible agent release from Riot soon.