Riot starts massive partnership with Xbox Game Pass, bringing its 5 biggest games to the service soon

Riot Games and Xbox have now officially joined forces. Riot’s extended multiplayer gaming catalog of League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT is coming to the massively growing Game Pass service, the companies announced today.

Players who connect an active Game Pass account to a Riot account will receive a huge amount of premium rewards and member-only benefits beginning on Monday, Dec. 12. The biggest draw is the free unlocking of the entire roster of characters (champions and agents) for League, VALORANT, and Wild Rift (although Wild Rift benefits won’t be available until January 2023). But it’s noted in the FAQ section of the press release that purchasing champion skins in League or Wild Rift also requires a “separate purchase of the champion.”

Players will also receive day one access to new characters as soon as they are released, in a similar vein to how Game Pass users will receive new Microsoft-published titles on day one. Additionally, players in all three titles will get a permanent 20 percent XP boost.

TFT players will unlock one-star Rare Little Legend Tacticians and four Arena skins that are available until April 2023, followed by one Arena Skin on a monthly rotation thereafter. LoR players will unlock all cards in the Foundation sets. Additionally, players who connect a Riot account to an Xbox profile can receive an extra in-game reward in each of the five games.

Naturally, players playing these Riot titles will need to have an active Game Pass subscription to receive the benefits. Players need only a PC Game Pass or an Ultimate Game Pass subscription.