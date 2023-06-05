VALORANT Team Deathmatch: Release, features, and how to play

If you can’t care less for VALORANT’s highly unpredictable Deathmatch mode, a brand-new variation, Team Deathmatch, is on its way to spice up your mandatory warmup routine in the tactical shooter.

Soon, you can team up and practice your raw aim with your weapon of choice, all while playing your favorite agent and deploying abilities—potentially an excellent, all-round practice session to indulge in before you start your ranked matches.

While the mode’s release is still a few weeks away, Riot Games has announced a couple of interesting features one can expect from Team Deathmatch (TDM). Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game mode in VALORANT.

When will Team Deathmatch launch in VALORANT?

According to Riot Games’ Andy Ho, Games Director, the highly anticipated TDM mode will be playable right from the start of Episode Seven.

Right now, Episode Six, Act Three is slowly inching toward a close, with the game’s timer indicating June 26 as the end date for the competitive frame. The new Episode should kickstart a few hours after the ongoing frame ends, so, Episode Seven should commence on the same day.

Expect to be able to drop into VALORANT’s TDM mode right after you download the seasonal patch on June 26!

All VALORANT Team Deathmatch features confirmed so far

The latest on Team Deathmatch, updates to the progression system, and a lethal new Sentinel—let’s catch up on what’s next for VALORANT in 2023. pic.twitter.com/rLeUzvgzQ0 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) June 5, 2023

In Riot’s Andy Ho’s words, TDM will be “a fast-paced mode featuring tactical gunplay with weapons across the arsenal, agents and their abilities, and new maps built specifically for the moment.”

As the name suggests, one of the biggest differences between the traditional Deathmatch experience and Team Deathmatch is team play. In the existing Deathmatch mode, you can queue solo or with friends, but you’re pitted solo against 11 other players—there can only be one winner, and the first to 40 kills wins.

Team Deathmatch will bring the concept of teams to the cutthroat, solo-multiplayer experience. In addition, the new alternate game mode will allow players to lock their favorite agent and use abilities in the familiar Deathmatch setup.

Team Deathmatch may seem to echo one of VALORANT’s existing modes, Escalation. But you’re not allowed to choose your weapons, agents, or abilities in Escalation, while in TDM, you can pick your favorite weapon and agent.

The win condition for Team Deathmatch will remain similar to the traditional Deathmatch mode: the first team to 40 kills wins.

Related: VALORANT’s next agent is a ‘lethal’ sentinel who will ‘stop you dead in your tracks’

Furthermore, Team Deathmatch will feature a set of new maps created specifically for the experience. While this is all we know about the mode so far, we will update this article once more information is revealed.

How to play Team Deathmatch in VALORANT

All VALORANT game modes (Screenshot by Dot Esports)

Like all other modes, Team Deathmatch should be listed on the horizontal modes menu when you click on the Play button from VALORANT’s lobby screen. Simply team up with friends or queue solo for the game to fill you in a team.

While more information on playing TDM is awaited, we can take a fair guess on the how-tos. Once the game finds a match for you, you’ll be given the chance to select an agent and a weapon of choice. That’s it—you should be able to jump into the action right after.

About the author